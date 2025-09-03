MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 339 Graduate Posts, Apply Online Begins September 9th at esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 for 339 vacancies under Sub Group 3. Candidates will be able to apply online for the MPESB Group 2 Vacancy 2025 between September 9 and September 23, 2025.

Interested candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 4 years.

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025

The MPESB Group Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at esb.mp.gov.in for various posts such as Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical), Laboratory Technician, Field Officer, Occupational Therapist, Inspector (Supply, Weights & Measures), Biomedical Engineer, and Assistant Engineer. Check here for the apply online procedure, application fees, etc.