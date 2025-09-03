MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 339 Graduate Posts, Apply Online Begins September 9th at esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 for 339 vacancies under Sub Group 3. Candidates will be able to apply online for the MPESB Group 2 Vacancy 2025 between September 9 and September 23, 2025.
Interested candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 4 years.
The MPESB Group Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at esb.mp.gov.in for various posts such as Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical), Laboratory Technician, Field Officer, Occupational Therapist, Inspector (Supply, Weights & Measures), Biomedical Engineer, and Assistant Engineer. Check here for the apply online procedure, application fees, etc.
MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Overview
MPESB has released the Group 2 notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill 339 graduate-level vacancies under Subgroup 3. The apply online procedure is set to start from September 9, 2025. Check the table below for MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Notification Release Date
|
2nd September 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Exam Name
|
Group 2 Sub Group 3 Combined Recruitment Test 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
339 Posts
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation in relevant discipline
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 40 years (Relaxation as per MP Govt norms)
|
Application Mode
|
Online via esb.mp.gov.in
|
Application Dates
|
9th to 23rd September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification
MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF Download Link
Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF.
|
MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025
MPESB has released the Group 2 Sub Group 3 vacancies for various post such as Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical), Laboratory Technician, Field Officer, Occupational Therapist, Inspector (Supply, Weights & Measures), Biomedical Engineer, and Assistant Engineer. Check the table below for MPESB Vacancy 2025
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancy
|
UR
|
88
|
OBC
|
125
|
SC
|
44
|
ST
|
58
|
EWS
|
24
MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for announced vacancies must meet all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit, check the details below
Educational Qualification
A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university.
Post-specific qualifications are detailed in the official notification, candidates must verify before applying.
Age Limit (as on 01.01.2025)
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 40 years
