MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 339 Graduate Posts, Apply Online Begins September 9th at esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: MPESB has released the notification for the recruitment of 339 graduate level candidates under Sub Group 3. Eligible candidates can apply online between September 9 and 23, 2025, for posts like Junior Engineer, Inspector, and Technician. Direct link to download pdf provided here.

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 for 339 vacancies under Sub Group 3. Candidates will be able to apply online for the MPESB Group 2 Vacancy 2025 between September 9 and September 23, 2025.
Interested candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 4 years.

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025

The MPESB Group Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at esb.mp.gov.in for various posts such as Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical), Laboratory Technician, Field Officer, Occupational Therapist, Inspector (Supply, Weights & Measures), Biomedical Engineer, and Assistant Engineer. Check here for the apply online procedure, application fees, etc.

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Overview

MPESB has released the Group 2 notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill 339 graduate-level vacancies under Subgroup 3. The apply online procedure is set to start from September 9, 2025. Check the table below for MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Notification Release Date

2nd September 2025

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)

Exam Name

Group 2 Sub Group 3 Combined Recruitment Test 2025

Total Vacancies

339 Posts

Eligibility

Graduation in relevant discipline

Age Limit

18 to 40 years (Relaxation as per MP Govt norms)

Application Mode

Online via esb.mp.gov.in

Application Dates

9th to 23rd September 2025

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification

MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF Download Link

Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPESB Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF.

MPESB Group 2 Vacancy 2025

MPESB has released the Group 2 Sub Group 3 vacancies for various post such as Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical), Laboratory Technician, Field Officer, Occupational Therapist, Inspector (Supply, Weights & Measures), Biomedical Engineer, and Assistant Engineer. Check the table below for MPESB Vacancy 2025

Category

Number of Vacancy

UR

88

OBC

125

SC

44

ST

58

EWS

24

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for announced vacancies must meet all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit, check the details below
Educational Qualification
A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university.
Post-specific qualifications are detailed in the official notification, candidates must verify before applying.
Age Limit (as on 01.01.2025)
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 40 years

