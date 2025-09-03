BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025: Exam Date Out for Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination, Check Full Schedule Here

BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam dates for Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 4.0) in the press conference. As per the announcement, the BPSC TRE 4 Exam will be conducted from December 16 to 19, across various exam centers in Bihar. The official Bihar TRE 4.0 Notification will be released in the month of September 2025 along with the activation of registration link. The result will be announced between January 20 to 24.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 27910 School Teacher vacancies. The application process will begin in September 2025 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are advised to read the full article to get all the details on BPSC TRE 4 Exam Schedule here.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date 2025 Out

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the official BPSC TRE 4 Notification, announcing exam dates and result declaration dates on its website. The exam will be held over four days, from December 16 to 19 and results for the same will be announced between January 20 and 24.