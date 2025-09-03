BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025: Exam Date Out for Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination, Check Full Schedule Here

BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam dates for Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 4.0) in the press conference. As per the announcement, the BPSC TRE 4 Exam will be conducted from December 16 to 19, across various exam centers in Bihar. The official Bihar TRE 4.0 Notification will be released in the month of September 2025 along with the activation of registration link. The result will be announced between January 20 to 24.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 27910 School Teacher vacancies. The application process will begin in September 2025 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are advised to read the full article to get all the details on BPSC TRE 4 Exam Schedule here.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date 2025 Out
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the official BPSC TRE 4 Notification, announcing exam dates and result declaration dates on its website. The exam will be held over four days, from December 16 to 19 and results for the same will be announced between January 20 and 24.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025
The commission released the BPSC TRE 4 Notification for 27910 vacancies in PDF format. Candidates aspiring to become Primary Teachers, Middle school teachers and Secondary teachers for Classes 1 to 12 can submit their applications through the official portal. Successfully registered candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam, followed by their document verification. You can download the Bihar BPSC TRE 4 Notification PDF via the direct link provided below.
Bihar BPSC TRE 4 Exam 2025 Overview
BPSC conducts Bihar TRE 4 exam in offline mode. The selection of candidates for 27910 vacancies will be based on their performance in written exam. Check the key highlights for Bihar TRE 4 Exam 2025 in the table below.
|
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025: Highlights
|
Exam Conducting Name
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Post Name
|
PRT, TGT, PGT
|
Vacancies
|
27910
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Document Verification Process
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025 - Details
Through BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam, the commission will fill 27910 vacancies for Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5), Middle School Teachers (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary Teachers (Classes 9-10), and Senior Secondary Teachers (Classes 11-12). The complete vacancy breakdown will be mentioned in the official BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification, expected to be released soon.
|Post Name
|Vacancy
|Teacher Posts
|27910
BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Form Date
Going by the anouncement, the Bihar BPSC TRE 4.0 application form will be released in September 2025. The apply online process will begin after the release of detailed BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process
The selection process for BPSC TRE 4.0 includes two stages: Written Exam and Document Verification. Aspirants must clear all the stages to get recruited for the desired post.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Pattern
Bihar TRE 4.0 exam pattern differs for all posts. Candidates are advised to check the paper pattern for Primary Teachers, Middle School Teachers, Secondary Teachers, and Senior Secondary Teachers to prepare well for their respective roles.
|Bihar Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 (Primary Teachers – Class 1 to 5)
|Part
|Topics
|Total Questions
|Total Marks
|Duration
|Part I – Language Paper
|English/Hindi/Urdu/Bangla
|30
|30
|2 hours 30 minutes
|Part II – General Studies
|Primary Maths, Reasoning, General Awareness, General Science, Social Studies, Geography, EVS, Indian National Movement
|120
|120
|Total
|–
|150
|150
