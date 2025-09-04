BPSC ASO Admit Card 2025 Out: Download ASO Prelims Admit Card PDF at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC ASO Prelims Exam Date 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released admit cards for the post of Assistant Branch Officer posts. The written exam for the posts of Assistant Section Officer against the Advt. No. 37/2025 will be held on September 10, 2025 across the state from 12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M. Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Admit card 2025 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Admit Card 2025 download link is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Admit Card 2025 Download Link

BPSC ABO Prelims Exam Date 2025 Overview

The written exam for the posts of Assistant Branch Officer against the Advt. No. 37/2025 will be held on September 10, 2025 across the state.Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-