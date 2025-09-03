School Holiday on 4 September 2025 - For students across India, the first week of September 2025 has brought an unexpected abundance of holidays and breaks. Severe monsoon rains have led to government-mandated school closures in several states, disrupting daily life. Simultaneously, upcoming festivals such as Teacher's Day, Id-e-Milad, and Onam are already filling students' calendars. This confluence of weather-related safety breaks and joyous festival celebrations means many children are enjoying extended time off. However, it also underscores the significant impact natural events can have on school schedules, making it crucial for students to stay informed through official notifications from state and school authorities Punjab School Holiday Extended In response to the worsening weather condition and floods in various districts of Punjab, state government has announced school holiday till September 7, 2025.

The decision regarding closures extends to all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab.

Earlier the schools and other educational instituions were closed till September 3, 2025. However continous downpour in the area has worsened the situation which led to further extension of the holiday.

As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025.



Due to continuous heavy rainfall since last evening, all schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are closed today on September 3, 2025.

The downpour has caused a significant increase in the water levels of several rivers and streams across the Union Territory, including the Jhelum, Chenab, and Tawi.

Students and Parents can expect extension of school holiday due to bad weather condictions. Any official update regarding closure will be updated here.

Official announcement on platform X (previously Twitter) has mentioned “All the exams of Class 10th and 11th scheduled for September 3, 2025, stand postponed.” Although the exact reason has not been specified in the notice, the exams are said to be postponed due to bad weather and heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for increased rainfall, landslides, sudden floods, and intense downpours expected in various regions over the next 16 hours. A red alert is in effect for Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Katra, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi, and south Kashmir. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Himachal Pradesh is currently grappling with the devastating effects of incessant heavy rains, which have triggered widespread flash floods and landslides across the mountainous state.

The meteorological center in Shimla has issued a dire warning, implementing a red alert for the districts of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu, indicating an extremely high risk of further calamitous weather events.

Schools and Educational Institutions are extending holiday due to continued heavy rain in the region. In addition to the red alert zones, several other districts remain under an orange alert. These include Shimla, Solan, Sirmur, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti.

Uttarakhand Schools closed due to Rain An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued in Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state.

As per the latest order by the district magistrate, Uttarakhand schools closure has been extended till September 3, 2025 for Classes 1 to 12 , including Anganwadi centers,due to landslides and bad weather conditions in the district.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of very heavy rain in these districts. Therefore, students and parents can expect extension of more school in the state. Regional Festivals and Scheduled Holiday Onam Holiday in Schools - Schools will be closed in Kerala on the occasion of Onam on 4-5 September 2025. Milad un Nabi/ Eid - al Milad - Observed on September 5th to 6th in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.