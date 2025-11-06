List of Indian States with Highest Carbon Emissions

India, as one of the largest economies in the world, faces the critical challenge of balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability. In 2025, carbon emissions remain one of the most disturbing environmental issues, where some states disproportionately contribute to the nation's greenhouse gas footprint. Read along to know more about the top Indian states leading in terms of carbon emissions in 2025, while discussing sources of such emissions and broader implications for climate policy. States with the Highest Carbon Emissions The major contributors to carbon emissions in India are due to industrial activities, coal-based power plants, manufacturing, transportation, and energy production. According to the Climatescorecard.org, a large fraction of the country's industrial emissions is contributed by just a few high coal-consuming, high manufacturing output, and urbanized states.

Among the leading contributors to manufacturing emissions are Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Maharashtra and Karnataka also figure in the list for their large industrial bases.

Emissions from electricity generation account for almost 40% of the country's total CO2 emissions.

While emissions are going up, India is also working on renewable capacity expansion. Top 10 States by Carbon Emissions in India 2025 Rank State Percentage of India's Total Manufacturing Emissions (Approx) Major Emission Sources Special Notes 1 Gujarat 14% Manufacturing, natural gas, liquid fuels Largest emitter in manufacturing; solar manufacturing hub 2 Odisha 13% Coal consumption, heavy industry Leading coal consumer among industries 3 Chhattisgarh 10% Coal mining, metal industry Major metal industry emissions leader 4 Jharkhand 9% Coal mining, steel production Extensive coal and steel manufacturing 5 Karnataka 8% Manufacturing, gas emissions Diverse industrial emissions 6 Maharashtra 8% Chemical industry, manufacturing High chemical industry emissions 7 Andhra Pradesh 7% Industrial processes, cement production Cement sector and IPPU emissions significant 8 Rajasthan 5% Mineral (cement) sector, manufacturing Known for cement manufacturing emissions 9 West Bengal 5% Manufacturing, coal consumption Growing industrial emissions 10 Tamil Nadu 4% Manufacturing, liquid fuels Large manufacturing base and gas emissions

Emission Trends These ten states account for about 80% of manufacturing emissions. This reflects the fact that industry is particularly concentrated across India. Due to its heavy dependence on coal, the electricity sector is a significant contributor to overall emissions. This has started to be offset by renewable energy expansion.

Simultaneously, states like Gujarat and Rajasthan are developing renewable energy resources to offset the emissions, especially with large-scale solar parks.

Some states are still struggling with the transition to low-carbon technologies due to economic and infrastructural hindrances. Moving Towards Cleaner Growth CO2 emissions from the electricity sector in India were down by 1% in early 2025. This was primarily because of increased renewable capacity and reduced dispatch of fossil fuel-based generation. The government's target for non-fossil fuel energy capacity is 500 GW until 2030, and it has attained 252 GW until mid-2025.