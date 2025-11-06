List of Countries With Federal Government

Countries With Federal Government: Federalism is a system of government in which power is divided between a national (central) government and several regional governments (such as states, provinces or regions). In such systems, both levels of government operate directly on their citizens and have their own areas of responsibility set by the constitution or fundamental law.

This structure is adopted to accommodate large territories, diverse populations, and varying local needs while maintaining national unity and coherence. There are roughly 24 countries in the world that can be classified as true federations, and these countries together represent about 40 to 45 % of the world’s population.

Federal countries differ a lot in how much autonomy their regional governments have, how the central and regional powers are divided, and how their systems evolved historically.