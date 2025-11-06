Working with puzzles is a healthy way to take time off from screens and doomscrolling. Solving puzzles engages both your left and right brain hemispheres, which strengthens your logical and creative thinking. This process especially ignites imagination and novel thinking in kids. When you are solving a puzzle to find a hidden object, you are training your brain to recall shapes and colours to make sense of the visual image. These can boost your attention to detail, concentration power, and focus. Studies also show that solving puzzles can promote neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to form new neural connections and strengthen existing ones. This increases mental speed and thinking under pressure. Among other benefits, solving puzzles also aids in improving your ability to understand the larger picture and connecting dots. This makes you more adaptable, alert, and quicker at noticing subtle details in your everyday life.

Apart from mental benefits, picture puzzles can boost the release of dopamine, a chemical neurotransmitter associated with happiness, motivation, and sense of achievement. So solving puzzles can help to regulate your mood. Picture puzzles engage the human brain to the max when completing a jigsaw puzzle or finding a hidden object in a complex visual scene. These puzzles are great for brain development and keeping your mind sharp. In today's puzzle, there is a marshmallow hidden among seals. Can you find it before time runs out? If You Possess Extremely Sharp Eyes and Laser Focus, Then Spot A Marshmallow Among Seals In 11 Seconds! Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle is no seek-and-find puzzle. This is a realtime test of your observation skills and attention to detail.

You will get 11 seconds to spot the hidden marshmallow among seals in this picture puzzle. Do you think you have what it takes to ace this puzzle? Start by scanning the image to understand the overall scene. You must focus on key details to crack the puzzle. The image shows seals all over the place. But there is a tiny marshmallow hiding in plain sight. You must scan the image in a structured way to find it. Look for distinctive feats like small, white, rounded object. Pay close attention to negative spaces between seals. The marshmallow might be obscured or hidden partially by the seals. Did you find the marshmallow? Picture Puzzle Answer This viral puzzle is a tricky one. If you spotted the marshmallow in the given time, you really must possess extremely sharp eyes and laser focus. Let's look at the solution to see where the marshmallow is.