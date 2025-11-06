UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
One Liners Current Affairs 06 Nov 2025: UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 6, 2025, 17:16 IST

One Liners Current Affairs 06 November 2025: Presenting the current affairs one-liners in a new and concise style! All these updates are extremely important for competitive exams and will be helpful in your preparation. Today’s highlights include topics such as the Army Sports Conclave 2025 and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

  1. Recently, where was the Army Sports Conclave 2025 organised by the Indian Army? – New Delhi

  2. Which Indian city has recently been declared a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy? – Lucknow

  3. Who conducted the successful counter-drone exercise “Vayu Samanvay-II”? – Indian Army

  4. Which Indian cooperative organisation secured the top global rank in the ICA World Cooperative Monitor 2025? – Amul (GCMMF)

  5. Which organisation has partnered with EPFO to launch doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services for pensioners? – India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)

  6. Who has recently assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel of the Indian Navy? – Vice Admiral B. Shivakumar

  7. Who has recently been elected as the new Mayor of New York City (US)? – Zohran Mamdani

