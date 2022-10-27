UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022 Ends Today for Round 2, Apply Soon at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will end the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration window for round 2 today on 27th October. Candidates can register in online mode for UP NEET PG counselling round 2 at upneet.gov.in. The authorities conduct UP NEET PG counselling to offer admission to 891 MD/MS/PG Diploma seats in government colleges and 32 MDS seats in private colleges for the state's 50% quota.

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022 for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 2?

To participate in UP NEET PG counselling 2022 for admission, candidates have to register in online mode at upneet.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on Registration (MD/MS/DNB). While filling UP NEET PG 2022 registration form, candidates will have to enter all the asked details. Further, they need to login and fill up the application form.

They need to fill up the following details - personal, domicile, qualification, internship and other NEET PG exam details. Once the UP NEET PG counselling application form is submitted, DMET will prepare merit list that will have - state ranks, categories and counselling details.

What After UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 2?

Soon after the registration window closes for UP NEET PG counselling, the officials will release the merit list. Further, candidates will have to fill choices, accept the seats and report to the allotted colleges within the specified date. As per the UP NEET PG merit rank, candidates will be allotted seats in medical counselling for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses.