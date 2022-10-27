    DU UG Admission 2022: Window to Upgrade Course, College To Close Today, Enter Preferences at admission.uod.ac.in

    DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will close the window to upgrade college and courses for DU UG admission 2022 today at 4:59 pm. Candidates can reorder higher preferences of colleges and courses by using their login credentials at admission.uod.ac.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Oct 27, 2022 13:17 IST
    DU UG Admission 2022
    DU UG Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will end the facility to upgrade courses and college preferences today; i.e. 27th October at 4:59 pm. Candidates who have been allotted seats against the DU 1st seat allotment can reorder higher preferences of colleges and courses at admission.uod.ac.in. 
     
    Candidates will have to use their login credentials - CUET Application Number and Password. Also, the DU UG admission upgrade option will not be available for those who have already been allocated their first preference of course and college. As per reports, till yesterday, 21,312 candidates have opted to upgrade their seats at DU UG admission.
     
    How To Upgrade DU UG Colleges and Courses? 

    To change or upgrade the DU college and course preference, candidates have to visit the DU CSAS portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. They will have to login and then upgrade the colleges and courses as per their choice. The candidates who wish to continue with their allocated seats should submit a - freeze request through their dashboard. On selecting freeze, the candidate will not be allowed to opt for upgrade.
     
    While opting for the upgrade option, candidates must note that the course and college combination in which the candidate had taken an admission earlier will not be offered to them in any further DU seat allocation round. Also, the college and course preferences which were below in the preference order at which the candidate had taken an admission earlier will never be offered again to the candidate. 

    DU UG Admission 2022 

    As per media reports, most of the seats in Delhi University's north campus colleges are already filled up. Hindu College, Aryabhatta College, Miranda House, and St. Stephan College have either no or very less seats available. Courses like BA economics in Hindu College and BA programme (history + political science) in Aryabhatta College have zero seats left. In many of the courses, only one to two seats will be left for candidates in the 2nd round of seat allocation, according to the list.  

