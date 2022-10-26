DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases CSAS Vacant Seats for Round 2 at du.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has released the list of vacant seats for round 2 DU UG admissions today - on 26th October 2022. Candidates will be able to download DU UG vacant list from the official website - du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. Those who have been admitted in DU UG round 1 can upgrade or reorder their preferences till 27th October 2022.

As per the updates, different colleges of Delhi University have released the number of seats left with them for various courses. As of now, Delhi University has completed round 1 of the UG admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

DU UG Admission 2022 Vacant Seats for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download DU UG Admission 2022 Vacant Seats for Round 2?

As per the official notice, "The candidates who have taken admission in CSAS Round-I can opt for "Upgrade" and re-order their Higher Preferences from 10:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 04:59 pm. Thursday, October 27, 2022." Candidates can download DU UG vacant seat list by following below provided steps -

1st Step - Go the official website of Delhi University Admission - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - DU vacant seats 2022.

3rd Step - On the new page, college-wise vacant seats for each category will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, download and save the same for future reference.

DU UG Merit List 2022

As per the released dates, Delhi University will release the 2nd merit list on 30th October 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from 31st October to 1st November 2022. Applicants can complete the verification of documents online till 2nd November 2022. The last date to pay the fee against DU second merit list is 3rd November. The DU UG admission 3rd round will begin on 4th November 2022.

