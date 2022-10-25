DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off 2022 Releases at ncweb.du.ac.in for BA and BCom, Download List Here

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi University has released the 1st cut-off list under the Non - Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) today in online mode. Candidates who had applied can now check the DU NCWEB 1st cut off list at - admission.uod.ac.in/?NCWEB. The 1st DU cut off list has been released for BA (Programme) and BCom courses.

As per the released notification, the admission process for the DU NCWEB college will commence from tomorrow - 26th October 2022. The last date for DU NCWEB admission is 28th October at 11:59 pm at the respective teaching centres.

DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off 2022

As per the Delhi University 1st cutoff list of NCWEB 2022, the highest cut-off for BCom course is 95% at Jesus and Mary College (JMC) and Miranda House, followed by Hansraj college and Maitreyi college. For BA (Programme) course, the highest cut-off differs from course to course in different colleges, with some ranging up to 94%.

Around 54,000 candidates have locked their admission by paying fees as of Monday evening. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, have accepted the DU college and the course allotted to them in the university’s 1st round of seat allocations.

How To Download DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off List 2022?

Only female aspirants can apply for admission under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses. The first DU NCWEB cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes in the form of pdf. Know how to download Delhi University NCWEB 1st cut-off list here -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be there on the screen. Click as per the course applied for.

