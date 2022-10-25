DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Vacant Seats Soon, Check Updates Here

DU UG Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will be releasing the vacant seats for round 2 CSAS admission tomorrow on 26th October 2022. As per the released date and time, the DU UG admission vacant seats left after round 1 will be released at 10 AM. Candidates will be able to re-order higher preference from 26th to 27th October at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notification on the official website, it has been stated - “Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-ordering their higher preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022."

DU UG Merit List 2022

As per the released dates, Delhi University will release the 2nd merit list on 30th October 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from 31st October to 1st November 2022. Applicants can complete the verification of documents online till 2nd November 2022. The last date to pay the fee against DU second merit list is 3rd November.

The DU UG admission 3rd round will begin from 4th November 2022. At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks.

Over 54,000 Candidates Gets Admission to DU Colleges

As per the latest updates, from 72,800 candidates who have accepted the DU college and the course allotted to them by Delhi University, 54,000 have locked their admission by paying fees as of Monday evening. The last date to pay DU admission 2022 fee for undergraduate programmes for the DU CSAS round 1 is today - 25th October 2022.

Earlier, Delhi University had extended the admission fee submission deadline by a day on 24th October. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, have accepted the college and course allotted to them in the university’s 1st round of CSAS seat allocations. As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved.

