JNU UG Admission 2022: 2nd Merit List to be released tomorrow at jnu.ac.in, Get Revised Schedule Here

JNU Admissions 2022: According to the revised schedule released for the JNU UG Admissions 2022, the JNU 2nd Merit List 2022 will be available on the official website tomorrow - October 26, 2022. Students who have applied for the JNU UG Admissions 2022 can check the 2nd merit list at jnu.ac.in. The first merit list for the JNU UG Admissions is already out and the pre-enrollment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats are to be done until October 31, 2022.

Students allotted seats in the second round merit list can complete the fee payment and blocking of seats until October 28, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the JNU UG Admissions 2022 can visit the official admission portal of the university to follow the link given here to check the complete schedule for admissions.

JNU UG Admissions 2022 revised tentative schedule is available on the official website - jnu.ac.in. Candidates can also check the complete schedule for the JNU UG Admissions 2022 through the link provided here.

JNU UG Admissions Revised Schedule - Click Here

JNU UG Admissions 2022 Revised Schedule

Event Date First Merit List Publish October 20, 2022 Pre-Enrolment registration and fee payment with blocking od seats October 20 to 31, 2022 JNU 2nd Merit List October 26, 2022 Last date to block seats and submit fee October 28, 2022 Third and Supernumerary Seat List October 30, 2022 Blocking of seats October 31, 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru University is conducting admissions for Undergraduate programmes this year through the CUET UG 2022 scores. Only those candidates who qualified the CUET UG 2022 examinations were eligible to apply for the UG Admissions at the university.

