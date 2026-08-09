UP Schools to Get Monthly Career Guidance From IAS, IPS, IFS Officers: Check Details

UP government will send young IAS, IPS and IFS officers to intermediate schools every month for career guidance, competitive exam preparation, higher education and entrepreneurship sessions.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a new initiative under which young IAS, IPS and IFS officers will visit intermediate-level schools every month to interact with students and provide practical career guidance. The programme aims to help students make informed decisions about careers, competitive examinations, higher education, employment and entrepreneurship. The initiative comes as the Uttar Pradesh government steps up its focus on youth development, skill building and career preparedness. Under the programme, students will get an opportunity to directly interact with government officers and learn from their experiences in public service. IAS, IPS, IFS Officers to Visit UP Schools Every Month As per the directions issued by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department, young IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted across districts will visit at least one intermediate-level school every month.

The sessions will not be limited to formal speeches. Instead, students will participate in interactive discussions and question-answer sessions with the officers. They can ask questions related to career planning, goal-setting, study strategies, time management and self-discipline. The officers will also share their personal experiences, including the challenges they faced during their academic and professional journeys, giving students a more practical understanding of competitive examinations and public service careers. UP Schools Career Guidance Programme: Which Exams Will Be Covered? The monthly career guidance sessions will provide information about preparation strategies and career opportunities linked to several major competitive examinations. Students will receive guidance on examinations including: