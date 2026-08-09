UP Schools to Get Monthly Career Guidance From IAS, IPS, IFS Officers: Check Details
UP government will send young IAS, IPS and IFS officers to intermediate schools every month for career guidance, competitive exam preparation, higher education and entrepreneurship sessions.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a new initiative under which young IAS, IPS and IFS officers will visit intermediate-level schools every month to interact with students and provide practical career guidance. The programme aims to help students make informed decisions about careers, competitive examinations, higher education, employment and entrepreneurship.
The initiative comes as the Uttar Pradesh government steps up its focus on youth development, skill building and career preparedness. Under the programme, students will get an opportunity to directly interact with government officers and learn from their experiences in public service.
IAS, IPS, IFS Officers to Visit UP Schools Every Month
As per the directions issued by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department, young IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted across districts will visit at least one intermediate-level school every month.
The sessions will not be limited to formal speeches. Instead, students will participate in interactive discussions and question-answer sessions with the officers. They can ask questions related to career planning, goal-setting, study strategies, time management and self-discipline.
The officers will also share their personal experiences, including the challenges they faced during their academic and professional journeys, giving students a more practical understanding of competitive examinations and public service careers.
UP Schools Career Guidance Programme: Which Exams Will Be Covered?
The monthly career guidance sessions will provide information about preparation strategies and career opportunities linked to several major competitive examinations.
Students will receive guidance on examinations including:
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UPSC Civil Services Examination
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UPPSC
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UPSSSC
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NDA
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JEE
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NEET
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CUET
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Other state-level competitive examinations
The sessions will also introduce students to higher, technical and vocational education options and help them understand different career pathways beyond conventional choices.
How Will UP Monitor the School Career Guidance Programme?
The programme will be monitored at multiple administrative levels. District magistrates have been directed to prepare a monthly calendar of school visits in their respective districts.
Divisional commissioners will periodically review the implementation, while district inspectors of schools will coordinate between the participating officers and schools.
A report on the previous month's sessions will be submitted to the Secondary Education Department by the fifth day of every month. The report will include details such as schools visited, participating officers, topics discussed and suggestions received from students.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.