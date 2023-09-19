UPTAC 2023: UG, PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

UPTAC Counselling Round 1 UG PG Allotment: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will announce the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2023 seat allotment result for UG, PG programmes today, September 19, 2023. The allotment list is being released for candidates who have applied for the counselling process through their CUET UG, and PG scores.

The UPTAC Counselling round 1 seat allotment result for UG, PG candidates will be available on the official counselling portal - uptac.admissions.nic.in. According to the notification given on the official website, the CUET UG (excluding B Pharmacy) and CUET PG allotment results will be available late evening on September 19, 2023. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by logging in using the application number and password. Those allotted seats in the first allotment round can freeze/ float the allotment until September 21, 2023.

The seat allotment result UPTAC 2023 will be available on the counselling portal. A direct link for students to check the allotment result will also be given here as soon as the allotment result is announced online.

Steps to Check UPTAC Round 1 Allotment Result

The first round allotment result for CUET UG, PG students will be available on the official counselling website. The allotment results will be available in the official login window. Follow the steps provided here to check the AKTU UPTAC 2023 Round 1 allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website for UPTAC counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG, PG allotment result

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the link given

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Documents Required for UPTAC Counselling 2023

Candidates allotted seats in the first allotment round are required to carry the following documents with them

UPTAC Counselling Registration Confirmation Page

Class 10, 12 marksheet and certificate

Category Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Character Certificate

Transfer Certificate or Migration Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

Income Certificate

Photo identification proof .

Recent passport-sized photographs

