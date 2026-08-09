Uttar Pradesh Schools May Offer AI as Optional Subject Under New Curriculum Framework
Uttar Pradesh is considering AI in secondary schools as part of its new draft curriculum framework. The proposal is under review and feedback is being collected from education officials and school leaders. Read the article to know more details.
AI in Uttar Pradesh schools may soon become part of secondary education as an optional subject. This idea came up during the second phase of a workshop held by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council. The workshop ended on August 7, 2026. During the discussion the Joint Director of Education in Lucknow suggested that AI could be offered as an optional subject. He also said that both the good and bad sides of AI should be studied before any final step is taken. Right now AI in Uttar Pradesh schools is only a proposal because the new curriculum is still in the draft stage. Read the article to know further details.
Uttar Pradesh Builds a Separate Framework for Secondary Education
The state is now working on a separate framework for secondary education. This step is important because the National Curriculum Framework has mostly focused on elementary education. Its examples and activities have largely matched the needs of basic education. Uttar Pradesh now wants a system that fits secondary school education better. The new framework is being designed to reflect local features of the state and the changing learning needs of older students. In the workshop 32 principals from government secondary schools across different districts joined education officials and shared their view. In the final session they spoke about subject goals and the skills students should gain. The draft has now been shared with government school principals, district schools, inspectors, regional secretaries and joint directors of education for feedback. After comments are received the process will move forward.
AI in Uttar Pradesh Schools Stays Under Review as Wider Ideas Emerge
The discussion was not only about AI in Uttar Pradesh schools. Many participants also suggested ways to improve education as a whole. The principal of Jubilee Inter College in Lucknow said student emotional development should also be included in assessment. The principals of Government Inter College in Chandauli proposed a language lab to improve communication skills. The District School Inspector of Amethi said students should learn more about their surroundings and social environment so they can build social responsibility. The District school Inspector of Sitapur said schools should feel joyful and should respect the fact that every student is different. The Additional Secretary from the Meerut regional office said the draft has a positive vision but it should also include future challenges. At the close of the workshop Bhagwati Singh who is Secretary of the Secondary Education Council stressed that the vision of the framework will matter most during implementation.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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