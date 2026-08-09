Uttar Pradesh Schools May Offer AI as Optional Subject Under New Curriculum Framework

AI in Uttar Pradesh schools may soon become part of secondary education as an optional subject. This idea came up during the second phase of a workshop held by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council. The workshop ended on August 7, 2026. During the discussion the Joint Director of Education in Lucknow suggested that AI could be offered as an optional subject. He also said that both the good and bad sides of AI should be studied before any final step is taken. Right now AI in Uttar Pradesh schools is only a proposal because the new curriculum is still in the draft stage. Read the article to know further details.

Uttar Pradesh Builds a Separate Framework for Secondary Education

The state is now working on a separate framework for secondary education. This step is important because the National Curriculum Framework has mostly focused on elementary education. Its examples and activities have largely matched the needs of basic education. Uttar Pradesh now wants a system that fits secondary school education better. The new framework is being designed to reflect local features of the state and the changing learning needs of older students. In the workshop 32 principals from government secondary schools across different districts joined education officials and shared their view. In the final session they spoke about subject goals and the skills students should gain. The draft has now been shared with government school principals, district schools, inspectors, regional secretaries and joint directors of education for feedback. After comments are received the process will move forward.