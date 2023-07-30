Uttarakhand Rainfall, Schools in Dehradun To Remain Closed Near Flood Prone Areas

Uttarakhand Schools Closed: The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert in Uttarakhand as the weather in the state has been worsening. Due to the extreme weather conditions, schools' neat flood-prone areas will remain closed. According to media reports, the district education department has announced the closure of schools for areas near rain-affected water bodies.

Schools and Anganwadi Kendra will also remain closed as the students are required to cross the river to reach their schools. Parents and students have also been advised to contact their respective schools for further updates on the holiday.

IMD has issued an Orange alert for Dehradun and due to the continuous rainfall in the state, the water level in the rivers is very high resulting in adverse situations. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and not venture out unless absolutely necessary. The state has also been experiencing waterlogging in several areas causing traffic congestion.

Uttarakhand has been severely affected by heavy rains on Saturday and landslides and cloudbursts were reported in a few areas. IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert from July 29 to August 1, 2023, in the Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand.

Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Centre stated that a yellow alert has been issued due to heavy rainfall in many areas across the state for the next three days. The meteorological department has issued a warning regarding roads and highways which may be blocked due to landslides in certain sensitive areas.

