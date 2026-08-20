WB NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Revised for Round 1; Check Latest Dates, How to Register at wbmcc.nic.in
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, has released the revised schedule for NEET UG 2026 counselling round 1. Candidates can register for the counselling process till August 23, 2026. Read below to know more.
Directorate of Medical Education, DME, West Bengal has released the revised NEET UG schedule 2026 at wbmcc.nic.in for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2026. The online registration window has been reopened on August 20, 2026, and the last date for registration is August 23, 2026.
The final WB NEET seat matrix for Round 1 will be released on August 25, 2026, and the choice filling and locking window will also close on the same date. The NEET seat allotment result 2026 will be released on August 31, 2026. Read below to know other important NEET counselling dates 2026, how to register, etc.
WB NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (Round 1)
Check the table below to know the revised schedule for NEET UG 2026 counselling:
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Events
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Dates
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Online Registration by candidates qualified through NEET UG 2026
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August 20, 2026 to August 23, 2026, (12 midnight)
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Online fee payment
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August 20, 2026, to August 23, 2026
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After Successful Registration and Fee Payment, Verification of Candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software (Not applicable for NRI Candidates)
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August 21, 2026, to August 24, 2026 (11 AM to 4 PM)
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Publication of List of Successfully Verified candidates and Publication of Seat Matrix for Round 1
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August 25, 2026
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Publication of allotment result Round 1
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August 31, 2026
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Reporting
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September 1, 2026 to September 5, 2026 (expect Sep 4)
How to Register for WB NEET UG 2026 Counselling
Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to register:
- Go to the official website of WB MCC, i.e. wbmcc.nic.in
- Click on UG Medical and Dental Counselling
- Click on New Registration
- Enter NEET roll number, application number, date of birth and password
- Upload scanned copies of the required documents, personal, academic, and domicile
- Pay the counselling fee and submit the form
WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required
Candidates will require the following documents for the verification at allotted college:
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NEET UG 2026 scorecard
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NEET UG 2026 admit card
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Class 10 marksheet
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Class 12 marksheet
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West Bengal domicile certificate, if applicable
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Category certificate, if applicable
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EWS, PwD certificate, if applicable
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Medical fitness certificate
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Recent passport-size photographs
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Valid identity proof
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Counselling registration details
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