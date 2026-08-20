WB NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Revised for Round 1; Check Latest Dates, How to Register at wbmcc.nic.in

Directorate of Medical Education, DME, West Bengal has released the revised NEET UG schedule 2026 at wbmcc.nic.in for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2026. The online registration window has been reopened on August 20, 2026, and the last date for registration is August 23, 2026.

The final WB NEET seat matrix for Round 1 will be released on August 25, 2026, and the choice filling and locking window will also close on the same date. The NEET seat allotment result 2026 will be released on August 31, 2026. Read below to know other important NEET counselling dates 2026, how to register, etc.

WB NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the revised schedule for NEET UG 2026 counselling: