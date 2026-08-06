WBJEE 2026 BPharm Counselling Schedule Released, Registration Begins Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has issued the schedule for the WBJEE BPharm counselling process. Candidates who have cleared the BPharm entrance exam can participate in the counselling process online.

The registration for round 1 of WBJEE BPharm counselling 2026 will begin tomorrow, August 7, 2026. Candidates need to complete the registration and choice filling process by August 9, 2026. Students are advised to enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment.

WBJEE BPharm round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 11, 2026. Students allotted seats in the first round of counselling can report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from August 11 to 13, 2026.