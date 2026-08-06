WBJEE 2026 BPharm Counselling Schedule Released, Registration Begins Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE BPharm counselling schedule 2026 is now available on the official website. Students who have cleared the exams can submit their applications for the counselling allotment at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has issued the schedule for the WBJEE BPharm counselling process. Candidates who have cleared the BPharm entrance exam can participate in the counselling process online.
The registration for round 1 of WBJEE BPharm counselling 2026 will begin tomorrow, August 7, 2026. Candidates need to complete the registration and choice filling process by August 9, 2026. Students are advised to enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment.
WBJEE BPharm round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 11, 2026. Students allotted seats in the first round of counselling can report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from August 11 to 13, 2026.
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Schedule - Click Here
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Name of activity
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Dates
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Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling
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August 7, 2026 to August 9, 2026
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Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by
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August 7, 2026 to August 9, 2026
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1st round of seat allotment result
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August 11, 2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission)
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August 11, 2026 to August 13, 2026
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2nd round of registration and choice filling
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August 14, 2026 to August 16, 2026
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2nd round of seat allotment result
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August 18, 2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission)
Withdrawal by the candidate
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August 18, 2026 to August 20, 2026
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3rd round of registration and choice filling
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August 21, 2026 to August 23, 2026
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3rd round of seat allotment result
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August 24, 2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission)
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August 24, 2026 to August 27, 2026
WBJEE BPharm Counselling Details and Procedure
The WBJEE BPharm counselling is conducted for admissions to the Pharmacy courses offered in Universities, Government Colleges as well as self-financing institutes in West Bengal. Candidates who have cleared their WBJEE entrance examination are eligible to apply for the counselling process.
To register, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their WBJEE credentials. After registration and application, students can enter the choice of course and college for allotment. The choices must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered, marks scored, availability of seats and the category of application.
After the allotment result is announced, those allotted seats need to report to the colleges for admissions. When reporting for admissions, candidates need to carry with them the original certificates, documents and photocopies. The documents are to be submitted for the verification, after which stucents can submit the fee and confirm their admission.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.