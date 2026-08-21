WBJEE BPharm Round 3 Registration Begins Today, Apply for Pharmacy Counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in

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WBJEE Counselling 2026 round 3 registration and choice filling process for BPharm counselling begins today. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the third and final round of counselling must visit the official website to submit their applications.

WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling Round 3: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board begins the registration for WBJEE BPharm Round 3 counselling today, August 21, 2026. Candidates participating in the third and final round of WBJEE BPharm counselling 2026 can visit the official website to register and complete the choice filling process. The link for WBJEE BPharm 3rd-round registration and choice filling will be available until August 23, 2026. The allotment result will be announced on August 24, 2026. Candidates must make sure they enter their choices in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the allotment round, students can report to the colleges for admissions with the necessary documents from August 24 to 27, 2026. WBJEE BPharm Round 3 Counselling Registration - Click Here WBJEE Pharmacy 2026 Round 3 Schedule

The registration and choice filling window will be available until August 23, 2026. Students can check the complete schedule below. 3rd round of registration and choice filling August 21 to 23, 2026 3rd round ofseat allotmentresult August 24, 2026 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees). Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission) August 24 to 27, 2026 How to Register and Enter Choices for Round 3 WBJEE BPharm Counselling? WBJEE 2026 counselling round 3 registration and choice filling window will open soon. Students must click on the link and complete the registration and choice filling process before the deadline. Follow the steps provided below