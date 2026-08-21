WBJEE BPharm Round 3 Registration Begins Today, Apply for Pharmacy Counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Counselling 2026 round 3 registration and choice filling process for BPharm counselling begins today. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the third and final round of counselling must visit the official website to submit their applications.
WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling Round 3: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board begins the registration for WBJEE BPharm Round 3 counselling today, August 21, 2026. Candidates participating in the third and final round of WBJEE BPharm counselling 2026 can visit the official website to register and complete the choice filling process.
The link for WBJEE BPharm 3rd-round registration and choice filling will be available until August 23, 2026. The allotment result will be announced on August 24, 2026. Candidates must make sure they enter their choices in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the allotment round, students can report to the colleges for admissions with the necessary documents from August 24 to 27, 2026.
WBJEE BPharm Round 3 Counselling Registration - Click Here
WBJEE Pharmacy 2026 Round 3 Schedule
The registration and choice filling window will be available until August 23, 2026. Students can check the complete schedule below.
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3rd round of registration and choice filling
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August 21 to 23, 2026
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3rd round ofseat allotmentresult
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August 24, 2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees). Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission)
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August 24 to 27, 2026
How to Register and Enter Choices for Round 3 WBJEE BPharm Counselling?
WBJEE 2026 counselling round 3 registration and choice filling window will open soon. Students must click on the link and complete the registration and choice filling process before the deadline. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on WBJEE Round 3 registration and choice filling
Step 3: Login with the application number and password
Step 4: Enter required details
Step 5: Select the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit
After the Round 3 allotment result is announced, students allotted seats in the counselling round are required to report to the colleges for admissions. Before reporting, candidates are required to complete the Payment of the seat acceptance fee. Candidates are then required to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission. When reporting to colleges, candidates are required to have ready with them all the necessary documents required for admission.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.