JENPAS-UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 Today, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE JENPAS UG 2026 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be announced online today. Eligible candidates who have submitted their applications for the counselling round can download their allotment status through the login winow provided.
WBJEE JENPAS Round 2 Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be announcing the WBJEE JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result today. Those who have completed the registration and choice filling process can visit the official website to check and download the round 2 allotment result.
After the second round seat allotment result of WBJEE JENPAS UG 2026 is announced, candidates allotted seats are required to complete the seat acceptance fee payment and report to the allotted colleges for admissions with the necessary documents. The admission and document verification will be done from August 21 to 23, 2026. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the second round of counselling can participate in the third and final round of counselling.
WBJEE JENPAS UG Round 2 Allotment Result Direct Link - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download JENPAS UG Round 2 Allotment Result
The JENPAS UG 2026 Round 2 allotment result will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to check the allotment result. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on JENPAS UG
Step 3: Click on the Round 2 allotment result link
Step 4: Log in with the application number and password
Step 5: Check the allotment status and download for further reference
Documents Required for Reporting and Admission
Once released, students must submit the seat acceptance fee and report to the colleges for admission and document verification. The following documents are required for admission
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JENPAS UG Rank Card.
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JENPAS UG Admit Card
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Class 10 admit card, birth certificate, or passing certificate.
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Qualifying Exam: Class 12 (10+2) mark sheet and passing certificate.
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Valid photo ID such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Passport.
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Domicile Certificate: Required for West Bengal-domiciled candidates as per the board's standard format.
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Category Certificate
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Income/EWS Certificate
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PwD Certificate
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Photographs
Candidates must make sure they carry with them all original documents and photocopies. The final admission will be conducted based on the verification of documents conducted. Candidates are also advised to make sure they report to the colleges as per the schedule issued by the board.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.