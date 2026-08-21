JENPAS-UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 Today, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JENPAS Round 2 Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be announcing the WBJEE JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result today. Those who have completed the registration and choice filling process can visit the official website to check and download the round 2 allotment result.

After the second round seat allotment result of WBJEE JENPAS UG 2026 is announced, candidates allotted seats are required to complete the seat acceptance fee payment and report to the allotted colleges for admissions with the necessary documents. The admission and document verification will be done from August 21 to 23, 2026. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the second round of counselling can participate in the third and final round of counselling.