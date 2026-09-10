Uniraj Result 2026: Rajasthan University Results for All Semester and Course at result.uniraj.ac.in

UNIRAJ Result 2026: The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has released the M.A. Public Administration IV Semester result 2026. The result was declared on 20 August 2026 and is now available on the official portal, result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the May 2026 exams can check their marks online using their roll number. This result covers the final semester of the M.A. Public Administration course, an important step before students receive their final degree. On this page, we explain how to check the result, what details you need, and other important information related to the UNIRAJ semester result 2026.
Rajasthan University Result 2026 Highlights
Students can find all the information about Rajasthan University Result 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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University Name
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University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ)
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Exam Name
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M.A. Public Administration IV Semester Exam
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Exam Session
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May 2026
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Result Declaration Date
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20 August 2026
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Official Website
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result.uniraj.ac.in
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Details Required
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Roll Number (and Date of Birth, if asked)
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Revaluation Window
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15–20 days from result declaration
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Marksheet Includes
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Name, Roll Number, Subject-wise Marks, Total, Percentage, Result Status
Uniraj Result 2026 Download Link
Uniraj Rajasthan University M.A Semester 4 Result 2026 is now available on the official result portal, result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the Public Administration examination 2026 can now check their result by using their roll number and date of birth. Check the direct link below:
Check Here: Rajasthan University M.A Semester 4 Result 2026
Undergraduate (UG) Course Results
Undergraduate (UG) Students can check their course/semester results for 2026 from the direct link given below:
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Examination Name
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Status / Update
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Direct Download Link
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B.A. Semester I, II & III
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Declared
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B.A. Part 1, 2 & 3 (Annual)
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Declared
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B.Sc. Semester I, II & III
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Declared
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B.Sc. Part 1, 2 & 3 (Annual)
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Declared
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B.Com. Semester I & II
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Declared
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B.Com. Part 1, 2 & 3 (Annual)
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Declared
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BCA 1st & 3rd Semester
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Declared
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BBA 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year
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Available Soon
Postgraduate (PG) Course Results
Postgraduate (PG) students can check their semester results for 2026 from the direct link given below:
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Examination Name
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Status / Update
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Direct Download Link
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M.A. (All Subjects) 1st & 2nd Sem
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Declared
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M.A. (All Subjects) 3rd & 4th Sem
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Declared
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M.Sc. (All Subjects) Sem I to IV
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Declared
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M.Com. Semester I to IV
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Declared
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MBA / MCA Semester Exams
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Declared
Professional Results
Students who appeared for the professional courses such as B.Ed & LLB can check their semester results for 2026 by using the direct link given below:
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Examination Name
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Status / Update
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Direct Download Link
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B.Ed. Semester I & III
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Declared
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B.A. B.Ed. Semester I, III & V
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Declared
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B.Sc. B.Ed. Semester I, III & V
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Declared
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LL.B. (1st, 2nd & 3rd Year)
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Declared
Steps to Check Uniraj Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to check their UNIRAJ result 2026 online:
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Visit the official result portal, result.uniraj.ac.in.
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On the homepage, look for the link "M.A. (Public Administration) IV-Semester Exam, May-2026."
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Click on the link to open the result page.
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Enter your Roll Number (as mentioned on your admit card or exam form).
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Some pages may also ask for your Date of Birth; enter it if required.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Your result will appear on the screen with your name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall Pass/Fail status.
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Download and save a copy of the result for future use.
Marksheet Details on Rajasthan University Result 2026
The online marksheet displayed on the UNIRAJ result portal typically includes the following details:
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Student's Name
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Roll Number
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Father's Name
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Course Name (M.A. Public Administration)
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Semester – IV
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Subject-wise Marks Obtained
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Maximum Marks for Each Subject
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Total Marks and Percentage
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Overall Result Status – Pass / Fail / ATKT (Awaiting Term/Grade)
Students should carefully check all the details on their marksheet, especially their name, roll number, and marks. If any error is found, they should immediately contact their college or the university examination department for correction.
Please note that the marksheet available online is provisional. Students must collect the original marksheet from their respective college or the university examination department, as the online copy is meant only for reference and immediate use.
Rajasthan University Revaluation Process
If a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for revaluation. As per general UNIRAJ practice, revaluation applications must be submitted within 15 to 20 days from the date of result declaration, i.e., from 20 August 2026. Students can check the official website for the exact revaluation deadline and application process, along with the applicable fee.
What Should Students Do Next After Checking Uniraj Result?
With the Semester result now out, students must keep these things in mind:
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Verify every detail carefully: Double-check your name, roll number, and marks on the online marksheet before treating it as final.
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Collect your original marksheet: Visit your college or the university examination department to obtain the official hard copy, as the online version is provisional.
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Apply for revaluation if needed: If you feel your marks don't reflect your performance, apply within the given window and don't miss the deadline.
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Keep multiple copies safe: Save both digital and printed copies, as they will be needed for admissions, job applications, and further verification.
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Stay updated: Keep checking result.uniraj.ac.in for any official notices regarding degree certificates, convocation, or further academic steps.