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Uniraj Result 2026: Rajasthan University Results for All Semester and Course at result.uniraj.ac.in

Bebo Rani
ByBebo Rani
Sep 12, 2026, 12:52 IST

UNIRAJ Result 2026: Rajasthan University has officially released the M.A. Public Administration IV Semester result 2026 on its official website, result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the May 2026 examination can now check and download their results by using their roll number and date of birth.

Uniraj Result 2026: Rajasthan University Results for All Semester and Course at result.uniraj.ac.in
Uniraj Result 2026: Rajasthan University Results for All Semester and Course at result.uniraj.ac.in

    UNIRAJ Result 2026: The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has released the M.A. Public Administration IV Semester result 2026. The result was declared on 20 August 2026 and is now available on the official portal, result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the May 2026 exams can check their marks online using their roll number. This result covers the final semester of the M.A. Public Administration course, an important step before students receive their final degree. On this page, we explain how to check the result, what details you need, and other important information related to the UNIRAJ semester result 2026. 

    Screenshot 2026-09-12 125141

    Rajasthan University Result 2026 Highlights

    Students can find all the information about Rajasthan University Result 2026 in the table below:

    Particulars

    Details

    University Name

    University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ)

    Exam Name

    M.A. Public Administration IV Semester Exam

    Exam Session

    May 2026

    Result Declaration Date

    20 August 2026

    Official Website

    result.uniraj.ac.in

    Mode of Result

    Online

    Details Required

    Roll Number (and Date of Birth, if asked)

    Revaluation Window

    15–20 days from result declaration

    Marksheet Includes

    Name, Roll Number, Subject-wise Marks, Total, Percentage, Result Status

    Uniraj Result 2026 Download Link 

    Uniraj Rajasthan University M.A Semester 4 Result 2026 is now available on the official result portal, result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the Public Administration examination 2026 can now check their result by using their roll number and date of birth. Check the direct link below:

    Check Here:  Rajasthan University M.A Semester 4 Result 2026 

    Undergraduate (UG) Course Results

    Undergraduate (UG) Students can check their course/semester results for 2026 from the direct link given below:

    Examination Name

    Status / Update

    Direct Download Link

    B.A. Semester I, II & III

    Declared

    Download Result

    B.A. Part 1, 2 & 3 (Annual)

    Declared

    Download Result

    B.Sc. Semester I, II & III

    Declared

    Download Result

    B.Sc. Part 1, 2 & 3 (Annual)

    Declared

    Download Result

    B.Com. Semester I & II

    Declared

    Download Result

    B.Com. Part 1, 2 & 3 (Annual)

    Declared

    Download Result

    BCA 1st & 3rd Semester

    Declared

    Download Result

    BBA 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year

    Available Soon

    Official Site

    Postgraduate (PG) Course Results

    Postgraduate (PG) students can check their semester results for 2026 from the direct link given below:

    Examination Name

    Status / Update

    Direct Download Link

    M.A. (All Subjects) 1st & 2nd Sem

    Declared

    Download Result

    M.A. (All Subjects) 3rd & 4th Sem

    Declared

    Download Result

    M.Sc. (All Subjects) Sem I to IV

    Declared

    Download Result

    M.Com. Semester I to IV

    Declared

    Download Result

    MBA / MCA Semester Exams

    Declared

    Download Result

    Professional Results

    Students who appeared for the professional courses such as B.Ed & LLB can check their semester results for 2026 by using the direct link given below:

    Examination Name

    Status / Update

    Direct Download Link

    B.Ed. Semester I & III

    Declared

    Download Result

    B.A. B.Ed. Semester I, III & V

    Declared

    Download Result

    B.Sc. B.Ed. Semester I, III & V

    Declared

    Download Result

    LL.B. (1st, 2nd & 3rd Year)

    Declared

    Download Result

    Steps to Check Uniraj Result 2026

    Students can follow these simple steps to check their UNIRAJ result 2026 online:

    • Visit the official result portal, result.uniraj.ac.in.

    • On the homepage, look for the link "M.A. (Public Administration) IV-Semester Exam, May-2026."

    • Click on the link to open the result page.

    • Enter your Roll Number (as mentioned on your admit card or exam form).

    • Some pages may also ask for your Date of Birth; enter it if required.

    • Click on the Submit button.

    • Your result will appear on the screen with your name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall Pass/Fail status.

    • Download and save a copy of the result for future use.

    Marksheet Details on Rajasthan University Result 2026

    The online marksheet displayed on the UNIRAJ result portal typically includes the following details:

    • Student's Name

    • Roll Number

    • Father's Name

    • Course Name (M.A. Public Administration)

    • Semester – IV

    • Subject-wise Marks Obtained

    • Maximum Marks for Each Subject

    • Total Marks and Percentage

    • Overall Result Status – Pass / Fail / ATKT (Awaiting Term/Grade)

    Students should carefully check all the details on their marksheet, especially their name, roll number, and marks. If any error is found, they should immediately contact their college or the university examination department for correction.

    Please note that the marksheet available online is provisional. Students must collect the original marksheet from their respective college or the university examination department, as the online copy is meant only for reference and immediate use.

    Rajasthan University Revaluation Process

    If a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for revaluation. As per general UNIRAJ practice, revaluation applications must be submitted within 15 to 20 days from the date of result declaration, i.e., from 20 August 2026. Students can check the official website for the exact revaluation deadline and application process, along with the applicable fee.

    What Should Students Do Next After Checking Uniraj Result?

    With the Semester result now out, students must keep these things in mind:

    • Verify every detail carefully: Double-check your name, roll number, and marks on the online marksheet before treating it as final.

    • Collect your original marksheet: Visit your college or the university examination department to obtain the official hard copy, as the online version is provisional.

    • Apply for revaluation if needed: If you feel your marks don't reflect your performance, apply within the given window and don't miss the deadline.

    • Keep multiple copies safe: Save both digital and printed copies, as they will be needed for admissions, job applications, and further verification.

    • Stay updated: Keep checking result.uniraj.ac.in for any official notices regarding degree certificates, convocation, or further academic steps.

    Bebo Rani
    Bebo Rani

    Executive - Editorial

      Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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      First Published: Sep 10, 2026, 14:43 IST

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