Uniraj Result 2026: Rajasthan University Results for All Semester and Course at result.uniraj.ac.in

UNIRAJ Result 2026: Rajasthan University has officially released the M.A. Public Administration IV Semester result 2026 on its official website, result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the May 2026 examination can now check and download their results by using their roll number and date of birth.

UNIRAJ Result 2026: The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has released the M.A. Public Administration IV Semester result 2026. The result was declared on 20 August 2026 and is now available on the official portal, result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the May 2026 exams can check their marks online using their roll number. This result covers the final semester of the M.A. Public Administration course, an important step before students receive their final degree. On this page, we explain how to check the result, what details you need, and other important information related to the UNIRAJ semester result 2026. Rajasthan University Result 2026 Highlights Students can find all the information about Rajasthan University Result 2026 in the table below: Particulars Details University Name University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) Exam Name M.A. Public Administration IV Semester Exam Exam Session May 2026 Result Declaration Date 20 August 2026 Official Website result.uniraj.ac.in Mode of Result Online Details Required Roll Number (and Date of Birth, if asked) Revaluation Window 15–20 days from result declaration Marksheet Includes Name, Roll Number, Subject-wise Marks, Total, Percentage, Result Status

Postgraduate (PG) Course Results Postgraduate (PG) students can check their semester results for 2026 from the direct link given below: Examination Name Status / Update Direct Download Link M.A. (All Subjects) 1st & 2nd Sem Declared Download Result M.A. (All Subjects) 3rd & 4th Sem Declared Download Result M.Sc. (All Subjects) Sem I to IV Declared Download Result M.Com. Semester I to IV Declared Download Result MBA / MCA Semester Exams Declared Download Result Professional Results Students who appeared for the professional courses such as B.Ed & LLB can check their semester results for 2026 by using the direct link given below: Examination Name Status / Update Direct Download Link B.Ed. Semester I & III Declared Download Result B.A. B.Ed. Semester I, III & V Declared Download Result B.Sc. B.Ed. Semester I, III & V Declared Download Result LL.B. (1st, 2nd & 3rd Year) Declared Download Result

Steps to Check Uniraj Result 2026 Students can follow these simple steps to check their UNIRAJ result 2026 online: Visit the official result portal, result.uniraj.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link "M.A. (Public Administration) IV-Semester Exam, May-2026."

Click on the link to open the result page.

Enter your Roll Number (as mentioned on your admit card or exam form).

Some pages may also ask for your Date of Birth; enter it if required.

Click on the Submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen with your name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall Pass/Fail status.

Download and save a copy of the result for future use. Marksheet Details on Rajasthan University Result 2026 The online marksheet displayed on the UNIRAJ result portal typically includes the following details:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Father's Name

Course Name (M.A. Public Administration)

Semester – IV

Subject-wise Marks Obtained

Maximum Marks for Each Subject

Total Marks and Percentage

Overall Result Status – Pass / Fail / ATKT (Awaiting Term/Grade) Students should carefully check all the details on their marksheet, especially their name, roll number, and marks. If any error is found, they should immediately contact their college or the university examination department for correction. Please note that the marksheet available online is provisional. Students must collect the original marksheet from their respective college or the university examination department, as the online copy is meant only for reference and immediate use. Rajasthan University Revaluation Process If a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for revaluation. As per general UNIRAJ practice, revaluation applications must be submitted within 15 to 20 days from the date of result declaration, i.e., from 20 August 2026. Students can check the official website for the exact revaluation deadline and application process, along with the applicable fee.