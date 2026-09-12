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VTU Result 2026: Check All Semester Results for UG, PG Courses at results.vtu.ac.in

Bebo Rani
ByBebo Rani
Sep 12, 2026, 16:53 IST

VTU Result 2026: VTU has released Results 2026 for UG and PG semesters on results.vtu.ac.in. Students can check provisional marksheets using their USN, view SGPA/CGPA, and download PDFs. Original marksheets will follow via colleges later. Check this result page for the complete revaluation process and other details.

VTU Result 2026: Check All Semester Results for UG, PG Courses at results.vtu.ac.in
VTU Result 2026: Check All Semester Results for UG, PG Courses at results.vtu.ac.in

    VTU Result 2026: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has released the VTU Results 2026 for various UG and PG semester examinations on its official portal, results.vtu.ac.in. In September 2026, VTU updated the B.Arch Result 2026 for all regions.

    Screenshot 2026-09-12 130256

    Students enrolled in B.E., B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, MBA, MCA, and M.Tech programmes can now check their provisional marksheets online using their University Seat Number (USN). The results cover multiple semesters, including 1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th sem engineering exams, along with postgraduate courses. Candidates are advised to download and save their PDF marksheets immediately for future reference. This article provides a step-by-step guide to check, download, and understand your VTU semester result online.

    Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Result 2026 Overview

    Students can find all the information about the  Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Result 2026 in the table given below:

    Particulars

    Details

    University Name

    Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi

    Official Website

    vtu.ac.in

    Exam Session

    December 2025 – January 2026 (odd semester exams)

    Courses Covered

    B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.Sc (Hons), B.Design, MBA, MCA, M.Tech

    Semesters Declared

    1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th semester (UG & PG)

    Login Requirement

    University Seat Number (USN) only — no password needed

    Result Status

    Provisional marksheet (available instantly online)

    Result Format

    Subject-wise marks, total marks, SGPA, pass/fail status, PDF download

    Original Marksheet

    Issued by the college, 2–3 months after result declaration

    Grading System

    10-point scale (SGPA/CGPA, credit-based)

    Revaluation Window

    Opens 10–15 days after result declaration

    Revaluation Result Timeline

    Declared within 30–45 days of application

    Backlog Attempts

    No limit on number of attempts

    VTU Result 2026 Download Link

    Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi Result 2026 is now available on the official website, vtu.ac.in. Students who appeared for the 2026 session examination can now check their marksheet by using their login credentials. 

    Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi Result 2026

    Click Here

    Steps to Check VTU Results 2026 Online

    Students can follow these simple steps to check their VTU semester result:

    • Visit the official VTU results portal at results.vtu.ac.in

    • Locate and click the result link relevant to your course and semester (for example, "B.E 8th Semester" or "PG Results")

    • Enter your University Seat Number (USN) in the box provided

    • Submit the form to load your provisional marksheet instantly

    • Review your marksheet carefully and download it as a PDF for your records

    • Note: You only need your USN, no login ID or password is required to check VTU results.

    VTU Semester-wise Result 2026 Links

    Students can check their VTU Results 2026 directly by selecting the link for their specific course and semester below. Just click on the relevant link, enter your USN, and your provisional marksheet will load instantly.

    Course / Semester

    Direct Link

    B.E./B.Tech 1st Semester Result

    Click Here

    B.E./B.Tech 3rd Semester Result

    Click Here

    B.E./B.Tech 5th Semester Result

    Click Here

    B.E./B.Tech 6th Semester Result

    Click Here

    B.E./B.Tech 7th Semester Result

    Click Here

    B.E./B.Tech 8th Semester Result

    Click Here

    B.Arch / B.Plan Result

    Click Here

    B.Sc (Hons) / B.Design Result

    Click Here

    MBA Result

    Click Here

    MCA Result

    Click Here

    M.Tech Result

    Click Here

    VTU Backlog/Supplementary Result

    Click Here

    What Does Your VTU Marksheet Show?

    The provisional marksheet displays subject-wise marks, total marks, SGPA, and your pass/fail status, along with a PDF download option. Remember, this is a provisional online scorecard, not the final printed marks card that your college will issue later. Students should verify their name, USN, subject marks, and SGPA carefully for any errors, and contact the college exam section or VTU helpdesk promptly if any discrepancy is found.

    VTU Grading System: SGPA and CGPA

    VTU follows a credit-based grading system on a 10-point scale. SGPA (Semester Grade Point Average) is calculated as:

    SGPA = (Sum of Grade Point × Credits for all subjects) ÷ Total Credits

    This calculation matters for placements, higher studies applications, and scholarship eligibility, so students should confirm their SGPA matches the figure shown on the official marksheet.

    What to Do If You Have a Backlog

    If a subject shows an "F" (Fail) grade or appears as a backlog, don't worry — students get another opportunity to clear it in the next corresponding semester examination cycle. Backlog results are also available on the same portal (results.vtu.ac.in); simply select the appropriate scheme (CBCS/Non-CBCS) and enter your USN. There is no limit on the number of attempts for clearing backlogs.

    Revaluation Process

    If you're not satisfied with your marks, you can apply for revaluation or rechecking of your answer script. Revaluation applications typically open within 10–15 days of the result declaration, and revaluation results are usually declared within 30–45 days from the last date of application.

    VTU Original Marksheet vs Provisional Marksheet

    Many students get confused between the online result and the final marksheet issued by their college. Here's what you need to know about the difference between the two. The marksheet you download from results.vtu.ac.in is only a provisional marksheet; it is meant for immediate reference and quick verification of your marks, SGPA, and pass/fail status. It is not valid for official purposes like admissions, higher studies applications, or job verification. The original marksheet, issued by your affiliated college, usually takes 2–3 months to arrive after the result declaration.

    VTU has also been rolling out digital marksheets through DigiLocker for recent batches, allowing students to access a verified digital copy without waiting for the physical document. Students should keep both the provisional PDF and the original marksheet safely, as different institutions may ask for either depending on the requirement.

    What to Do If Your VTU Result is Withheld

    Sometimes a student's result does not appear even after entering the correct USN, and this can be worrying if you don't know the reason behind it.

    • A "withheld" result usually means there is a pending issue on record; this could be due to unpaid fees, a malpractice case during the exam, incomplete document verification, or a discrepancy in internal marks submitted by the college. If your VTU result shows as withheld, do not panic. 

    • Contact your college examination cell immediately, as they can clarify the exact reason and guide you on the steps needed to resolve it. In most cases, once the pending issue is cleared, the result is released within a few days.

    VTU Result 2026: Important Things to Remember

    Before you close this page, here's a quick checklist to keep in mind so you don't miss any important step in the process.

    • Always cross-check your name, USN, and subject marks for errors immediately after downloading your marksheet

    • Save the PDF and take a screenshot as a backup, in case the portal is slow or inaccessible later

    • Remember that the online marksheet is provisional; wait for the original marksheet from your college for official use

    • Apply for revaluation within the specified window if you're not satisfied with your marks

    • Students with an "F" grade or backlog can reappear in the next semester's exam cycle without any limit on attempts

    • Keep checking results.vtu.ac.in regularly for updates on pending semester results, revaluation outcomes, and supplementary exam schedules

    Bebo Rani
    Bebo Rani

    Executive - Editorial

      Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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      First Published: Sep 12, 2026, 16:53 IST

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