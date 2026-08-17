5 Railway Jobs That Offer Over ₹60,000 - The Highest Overtime Earnings For Non-Graduates

Key Points Many Indian Railway jobs are open to Class 10, 12, ITI, or diploma holders.

Basic pay is below Rs 60,000, but allowances and overtime significantly increase total earnings.

The 2026 ALP recruitment lists Level 2 pay (Rs 19,900); Pharmacist/Radiographer are Level 5 (Rs 29,200).

Railway jobs are among the most sought government career options in India, especially for candidates who do not have a graduation degree. Several posts in the Indian Railways are open to candidates with qualifications such as Class 10, Class 12, ITI, diploma or other job specific credentials. While the basic pay for these posts is below Rs 60,000, applicable allowances, overtime and running-related benefits for eligible employees can increase their overall earnings. Here are five railway jobs worth knowing about. 5 Railway Jobs With High Earning Potential Candidates should note that Rs 60,000 is not the fixed basic salary for the posts listed below. Actual monthly earnings depend on pay level, allowances, duty location, overtime eligibility and the number of extra hours worked. Check the details in the table below.

Railway Job Typical Qualification Pay Level/Initial Pay Earning Potential Assistant Loco Pilot 10th + ITI/Diploma Level 2 – ₹19,900 Higher with running allowances and eligible overtime Technician 10th + ITI/Relevant qualification Level 2/3 depending on post Can increase with allowances and overtime Pharmacist 12th + Diploma in Pharmacy Level 5 – ₹29,200 Higher with applicable allowances Radiographer/X-Ray Technician 12th + relevant qualification Level 5 – ₹29,200 Higher with allowances and eligible extra duty Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 12th pass Level 3 – ₹21,700 Earnings can rise with applicable allowances The pay details above are based on recent official Railway Recruitment Board notifications. For example the 2026 ALP recruitment lists Level 2 with an initial pay of Rs 19,900 while recent RRB notifications list Pharmacist and Radiographer/X-Ray Technician at Level 5 with an initial pay of Rs 29,200.

1. Assistant Loco Pilot Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) is one of the prominent railway jobs for those candidates who do not have a graduation degree. The current 2026 RRB recruitment specifies Level 2 pay with an initial salary of Rs 19,900. Candidates need Class 10 along with the prescribed ITI, diploma or technical qualification. The job involves running and assisting with locomotive operations. Since ALP is part of the operational and running staff employees receive additional allowances depending on their duties. Therefore, total earnings are higher than basic pay. 2. Railway Technician Railway Technicians perform important technical and maintenance related duties across different railway zones. The qualification depends upon the post you are applying for with relevant technical qualifications such as ITI being prescribed for several posts.

The recent RRB Technician recruitment lists Technician Grade III posts under Pay Level 2. 3. Pharmacist Pharmacist is another railway position that does not require a graduation degree. Candidates need the prescribed pharmacy qualification and must qualify the other eligibility conditions. In the recent RRB paramedical recruitment, the Pharmacist (Entry Grade) was placed at Pay Level 5 with an initial pay of Rs 29,200. 4. Radiographer/X-Ray Technician Candidates with the Class 12 and with extra qualification can also consider Railway Radiographer/X-Ray Technician posts. The recent RRB recruitment places this post at Pay Level 5 with an initial pay of Rs 29,200. Depending on the posting working hours and applicable allowances, the total salary is generally higher than the basic pay. 5. Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk

For candidates with a Class 12 qualification Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk is another railway option. Under the RRB NTPC Undergraduate recruitment, the post carries Pay Level 3 with an initial pay of Rs 21,700. The role involves collecting tickets from passengers and other commercial duties. The monthly salary depends on allowances and the employee's posting. How Overtime Can Increase Railway Earnings Overtime is not available to every railway employee. Railway rules provide overtime payment to those staff who work beyond working hours due to service requirements and with the required authorisation. Depending on the category and limits, overtime is paid. Which Railway Job Has the Highest Earning Potential? Among these options Assistant Loco Pilot has strong earning potential because it is a running duty post and eligible staff receive running related allowances in addition to basic pay and other applicable benefits. However there is no fixed Rs 60,000 monthly salary applicable to all ALPs.