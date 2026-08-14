7 Toughest Entrance Exams In The World Rated By Acceptance Rates And Difficulty

World's Toughest Exams: The purpose of an exam is to test knowledge, but some exams stretch the limits of human endurance, intellect, and psychology. They may filter huge numbers of applications or complex concepts, acting as gateways to social mobility, higher learning institutions, and superior career paths. Here is an analysis of the seven hardest entrance and qualifying exams in the world, ranked on acceptance ratio, breadth of syllabus, exam structure, and difficulty in general. The top exam of the world is Gaokao, a national college entrance test in China, which filters out more than 13 million applicants from getting into the best universities.

India contributes two extremely hard exams, namely the UPSC Civil Services Examination, with its lengthy one-year process of elimination and acceptance ratio of less than 0.2%, and the famous JEE Advanced for its complex multi-concept analysis questions in science and technology. The hardest humanities test is the All Souls Prize Fellowship Exam from the United Kingdom, which tests abstract unstructured critical synthesis. Finally, the cognitive ability test is the global Mensa IQ Test, with strict criteria of acceptance being only the two percent smartest people.