AFCAT Admit Card 2026 at afcat.edcil.co.in, Download AFCAT Exam Hall Ticket PDF

AFCAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to release the admit card for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Once the AFCAT Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at- https://afcat.cdac.in. All those candidates set to appear in the written exam scheduled on August 08, 2026 across the country can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. AFCAT Admit Card 2026 is the crucial document which allows candidates to appear in the exam hall and remember that it should be carried by valid Identity card and other documents as mentioned on the hall ticket. AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date And Time

AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Download link will be activated on its official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches at- https://afcat.edcil.co.in/. The written exam is scheduled on August 08, 2026 and thus the hall ticket download link will be activated today i.e. on August 04, on the official website-afcat.cdac.in AFCAT City Intimation Slip vs Admit Card Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches should note that the AFCAT exam city intimation slip and Admit card both are different crucial documents. The AFCAT City Intimation Slip which has been already released basically displays the city where your test centre is situated. This will assist you in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The AFCAT admit card will be released separately and can be downloaded from the official website. It will provide you with the details of the exam timing, shift timing and others.

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 Download Link The AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Download Link for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches will be activated by the authority on its official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. However, the AFCAT 2026 Admit Card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Direct Link(Active Soon) AFCAT 2 2026 Admit Card Overview Candidates applied successfully for the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below Particulars Details Exam Name AFCAT 2 2026 Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force AFCAT Full Form Air Force Common Admission Test Post Name Flying Branch/Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch Frequency Twice a Year AFCAT 2 2026 Admit Card Status Soon Exam Date 8 August 2026 Selection Process Written Exam/AFSB Interview/Medical Exam Official Website afcat.cdac.in

Login Credentials Required to Download AFCAT 2 Admit Card PDF To download the AFCAT Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link at the official website. The link to download the hall ticket will be activated shortly on the official website. Candidates are advised to be ready with their login credentials to download the hall ticket once the link is activated to avoid any technical glitches and heavy traffic on the official website. Below are the details of the login credentials required to download the hall ticket- Email ID,

Password and

Captcha Code Forgot AFCAT Hall Ticket Login Password? Here’s How to Recover It If you have forgot the useful AFCAT credentials to download the hall ticket, then there is not need to worry at all. You can

recover your forgotten AFCAT password from the official website after following the steps given below-