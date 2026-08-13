AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 Last Date Today: Check Steps to Apply & Direct Link Here

AIIMS NORCET 11 2026: Today is the last day to apply for the AIIMS NORCET 11 2026. AIIMS has released the NORCET 11 notification 2026 for Nursing Officer posts. The recruitment drive covers 2,218 vacancies at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes across the country. Candidates with B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing, or GNM qualification with required experience can apply online through the official webiste of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in. The online application process started on 24 July 2026 and the last date to apply is 13 August 2026, up to 5:00 PM. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their forms should complete the process soon, as today is the last day to apply.

AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 in the table given below: