AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 Last Date Today: Check Steps to Apply & Direct Link Here
The AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 application is closing today, on 13 August 2026, for 2,218 Nursing posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form online at aiimsexams.ac.in before the last date. Check this article to know about its stesp to apply and get direct link here.
Key Points
- AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 application closes today, August 13, 2026, at 5 PM.
- The recruitment drive offers 2,218 Nursing Officer vacancies across AIIMS institutes.
- Applications started July 24, 2026, for eligible B.Sc. Nursing/GNM candidates.
AIIMS NORCET 11 2026: Today is the last day to apply for the AIIMS NORCET 11 2026. AIIMS has released the NORCET 11 notification 2026 for Nursing Officer posts. The recruitment drive covers 2,218 vacancies at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes across the country. Candidates with B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing, or GNM qualification with required experience can apply online through the official webiste of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in. The online application process started on 24 July 2026 and the last date to apply is 13 August 2026, up to 5:00 PM. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their forms should complete the process soon, as today is the last day to apply.
AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences
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Post Name
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Nursing Officer Posts
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Total Vacancies
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2,218
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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24 July 2026
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Application Last Date
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13 August 2026
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Official Website
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aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 Apply Link
AIIMS has started the online application for NORCET 11 2026 on 24 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 2,218 Nursing posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 13 August, 2026.
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AIIMS NORCET 11 2026
AIIMS NORCET 11 2026 Application Fee
The application fee for AIIMS NORCET 11 is ₹3,000 for General and OBC candidates and ₹2,400 for SC, ST, and EWS candidates. PwBD candidates are exempted from paying any fee. SC/ST candidates who appear in the exam will get a fee refund after the final result declaration and successful verification of category certificates. Payment must be made online before 13 August 2026.
Steps to Apply for AIIMS NORCET 11 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for AIIMS NORCET 2026:
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Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in
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Click on the NORCET 11 recruitment application link
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Register using a valid email ID and mobile number to generate a Candidate ID and password
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Log in using the ID and password
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Fill in personal, educational, and communication details
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Upload photograph, signature, and required documents
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Pay the application fee
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Verify all details carefully before final submission
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Submit the form and download for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com