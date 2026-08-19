Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Rank (AIQ & KEA)
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) is a top government medical college in Karnataka. Admission to its MBBS programme requires qualifying for the highly competitive NEET. Seats are allocated through the Medical Counselling Committee (15% All India Quota) and the Karnataka Examination Authority (85% State Quota) based on rank. Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks here
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) is the top government medical college in Karnataka, which is a highly searched college by medical aspirants. Securing an MBBS seat here requires clearing the highly competitive Chamarajanagar Medical College NEET cut-off, which varies depending on the quota, category, and exam difficulty level. Admissions are conducted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the 85% State Quota.
Below we have provided the expected 2026 closing ranks based on historical trends as well as previous years' opening and closing ranks
Chamarajanagar Medical College Expected Cut-Off 2026
The Chamarajanagar Medical College cut-off for 2026 will be officially released after the NEET UG counselling concludes. Based on the previous year's trends, candidates aiming for an MBBS can check the opening and closing ranks below
Expected All India Quota (AIQ) Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank for 2026
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4557 - 8808
|
14892 -16038
|
OBC
|
12953 - 14133
|
16315 -17632
|
EWS
|
18976 - 20663
|
21107 -22472
|
SC
|
77423 - 81997
|
88959 -93061
|
ST
|
79530 - 9455
|
94655 -104491
Expected Karnataka State Quota Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected closing rank for 2026 as well as previous year closing ranks for Karnataka State Quota seats
|
Karnataka State Category
|
2025 R1
|
2024 R1
|
2023 R1
|
2026 R1 Expected
|
General Merit (GM)
|
23743
|
32579
|
33229
|
28291 - 33229
|
Category 2A General (2AG)
|
39008
|
51120
|
46592
|
44158 - 51120
|
Category 2B General (2BG)
|
41295
|
42644
|
38936
|
41227 - 42644
|
Category 3A General (3AG)
|
24467
|
34995
|
35030
|
29738 - 35030
|
Category 3B General (3BG)
|
32806
|
39691
|
38087
|
35927 - 39691
|
Schedule Caste General (SCG)
|
124162
|
134259
|
136475
|
129653 - 136475
|
Schedule Tribe General (STG)
|
109445
|
121628
|
120933
|
115397 - 121628
Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff Historical Trends
Candidates can check the tables below for the previous year's cutoff for Chamarajanagar Medical College
Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff 2025
In the table below candidates can check the Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2025 for the All India Quota seats
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4557
|
14419
|
OBC
|
13762
|
15745
|
EWS
|
21704
|
22472
|
SC
|
77423
|
86328
|
ST
|
104491
|
104491
Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff 2024
In the table below candidates can check the Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2024 for the All India Quota seat
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
12078
|
14915
|
OBC
|
12953
|
16386
|
EWS
|
20054
|
20189
|
SC
|
91241
|
93061
|
ST
|
79530
|
79530
Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff 2023
In the table below candidates can check the Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2023 for the All India Quota seats
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
14519
|
16038
|
OBC
|
16830
|
17632
|
EWS
|
18976
|
19072
|
SC
|
79566
|
89383
|
ST
|
92753
|
92753
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