Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Rank (AIQ & KEA)

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) is the top government medical college in Karnataka, which is a highly searched college by medical aspirants. Securing an MBBS seat here requires clearing the highly competitive Chamarajanagar Medical College NEET cut-off, which varies depending on the quota, category, and exam difficulty level. Admissions are conducted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the 85% State Quota.

Below we have provided the expected 2026 closing ranks based on historical trends as well as previous years' opening and closing ranks

Chamarajanagar Medical College Expected Cut-Off 2026

The Chamarajanagar Medical College cut-off for 2026 will be officially released after the NEET UG counselling concludes. Based on the previous year's trends, candidates aiming for an MBBS can check the opening and closing ranks below