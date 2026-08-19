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Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Rank (AIQ & KEA)

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 17:13 IST

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) is a top government medical college in Karnataka. Admission to its MBBS programme requires qualifying for the highly competitive NEET. Seats are allocated through the Medical Counselling Committee (15% All India Quota) and the Karnataka Examination Authority (85% State Quota) based on rank. Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks here

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) is the top government medical college in Karnataka, which is a highly searched college by medical aspirants. Securing an MBBS seat here requires clearing the highly competitive Chamarajanagar Medical College NEET cut-off, which varies depending on the quota, category, and exam difficulty level. Admissions are conducted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the 85% State Quota.
Below we have provided the expected 2026 closing ranks based on historical trends as well as previous years' opening and closing ranks

Chamarajanagar Medical College Expected Cut-Off 2026

The Chamarajanagar Medical College cut-off for 2026 will be officially released after the NEET UG counselling concludes. Based on the previous year's trends, candidates aiming for an MBBS can check the opening and closing ranks below

Expected All India Quota (AIQ) Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank for 2026

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4557 - 8808

14892 -16038

OBC

12953 - 14133

16315 -17632

EWS

18976 - 20663

21107 -22472

SC

77423 - 81997

88959 -93061

ST

79530 - 9455

94655 -104491

Expected Karnataka State Quota Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected closing rank for 2026 as well as previous year closing ranks for Karnataka State Quota seats

Karnataka State Category

2025 R1

2024 R1

2023 R1

2026 R1 Expected

General Merit (GM)

23743

32579

33229

28291 - 33229

Category 2A General (2AG)

39008

51120

46592

44158 - 51120

Category 2B General (2BG)

41295

42644

38936

41227 - 42644

Category 3A General (3AG)

24467

34995

35030

29738 - 35030

Category 3B General (3BG)

32806

39691

38087

35927 - 39691

Schedule Caste General (SCG)

124162

134259

136475

129653 - 136475

Schedule Tribe General (STG)

109445

121628

120933

115397 - 121628

Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff Historical Trends

Candidates can check the tables below for the previous year's cutoff for Chamarajanagar Medical College

Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff 2025

In the table below candidates can check the Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2025 for the All India Quota seats

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4557

14419

OBC

13762

15745

EWS

21704

22472

SC

77423

86328

ST

104491

104491

Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff 2024

In the table below candidates can check the Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2024 for the All India Quota seat

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

12078

14915

OBC

12953

16386

EWS

20054

20189

SC

91241

93061

ST

79530

79530

Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff 2023

In the table below candidates can check the Chamarajanagar Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2023 for the All India Quota seats

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

14519

16038

OBC

16830

17632

EWS

18976

19072

SC

79566

89383

ST

92753

92753

 


Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 17:13 IST

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