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COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: Top Bangalore Colleges You Can Target in Round 2

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 21:19 IST

Candidates with COMEDK 2026 ranks between 5,000 and 15,000 can target top Bangalore colleges for B.Tech admissions in Round 2. The article provides previous year's closing ranks for various branches and colleges, including specific seat categories like GM and KKR.

COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: Top Bangalore Colleges You Can Target in Round 2
COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: Top Bangalore Colleges You Can Target in Round 2

COMEDK 2026: If a candidate has a COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka,) rank between 5000 and 15000, they can get into some of the best colleges in Bangalore. While the Round 1 seat allocation for B.Tech colleges is still ongoing, based on the previous year opening and closing ranks, candidates can predict the Round 2 seat options. Colleges like Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, etc. are some of the premier institutes that offer B.Tech programs with good placement records. The exam helps candidates secure admission to top private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The opening and closing ranks are needed to certify your admission to a preferred college and branch as per the COMEDK scores.  

Aspiring candidates waiting for Round 2 admission process can check out previous year opening and closing ranks of top private colleges offering admission under 5000 to 15000 ranks. The previous year's trend will work as a map to navigate the admission options under general and KKR seat categories. 

How to Calculate COMEDK Rank? 

The COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) rank for admission to B.Tech (UGET) can be calculated based on: 

  1. Total Marks

  2. Rank

  3. Scorecard

  4. Merit Position

While the Round 1 councelling and seat allocation process is underway, candidates can calculate their ranks to determine rank position during the Round 2 councelling process. If a candidate has acquired a lower rank, they can get into top colleges. While also choose the most in demand branch like Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Information Science (ISE), and Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE).

COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: College-Wise Closing Ranks (GM Seat) 

Most of the seats offered under COMEDK entrance exam come across as general merit seat types. This includes candidates from Karnataka and outside Karnataka. Based on the previous year trends, Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, offered the most competitive closing ranks for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning branch. The admission for the engineering branch closed at 6564. Check the table for a college and course wise closing rank distribution. 

College Name

Branch Name

Seat Category

Closing Rank

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

GM

6564

BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

GM

10502

CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

GM

14332

CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

GM

13777

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

AE-

Aeronautical Engineering

GM

8648

Sir M.Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

GM

13529

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

GM

14984

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

BT-

Biotechnology

GM

12332

BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

CB-Computer Science & Business Systems

GM

10509

JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru

CB-Computer Science & Business Systems

GM

7638

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

BT-

Biotechnology

GM

11504

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

BT-

Biotechnology

GM

5312

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

5593

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CH-Chemical Engineering

GM

11027

CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

12695

CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

11982

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

CH-Chemical Engineering

GM

14702

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CH-Chemical Engineering

GM

10317

The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

9998

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

7506

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

6883

Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

10270

Sir M.Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

13747

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

9492

B.N.M. Institute of Technology-Banashankari, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

14967

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

5245

BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

9441

CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

11475

Kalpataru Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tiptur

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

11978

The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

9565

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

8640

Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

10083

Sir M.Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

12994

Alliance College of Engineering and Design. Alliance University-Anekal, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

13866

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

8621

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CV-Civil Engineering

GM

13590

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CV-Civil Engineering

GM

13282

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CV-Civil Engineering

GM

6209

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

GM

7766

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

GM

11636

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

EI-Electronics & Instrumenta tion Engineering

GM

13556

BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

GM

10753

BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

GM

12878

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

GM

5343

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

GM

8536

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

ED-Electronics & Communication Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)

GM

8246

Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

GM

13128

Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

GM

13477

The National Institute of Engineering South Campus-Mananthavady Road, Mysuru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

GM

10653

The National Institute of Engineering South Campus-Mananthavady Road, Mysuru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

GM

11271

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

GM

9679

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering

GM

10868

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

GM

6389

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering

GM

8260

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

IM-Industrial Engineering & Management

GM

10649

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

IM-Industrial Engineering & Management

GM

5722

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

IS-Information Science & Engineering

GM

7808

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

ME-

Mechanical Engineering

GM

13383

JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru

IS-Information Science & Engineering

GM

7660

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

MD-Medical Electronics Engineering

GM

14636

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

ME-

Mechanical Engineering

GM

5459

Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru

IS-Information Science & Engineering

GM

11290

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

GM

8153

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

GM

8720

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

VL-Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)

GM

9632

COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: College-Wise Closing Ranks (KKR Seat) 

As per previous year trends, admission under 5000 to 15000 is possible for Round 2 admission under KKR (Kalyana-Karnataka Region (KKR) seat type. BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru stood atop, offering admission to Artificial Intelligence & Data Science. While Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout etc followed the seat allocation close to 10791 ranks. 

Under this specific seat type, the reservation is offered for local candidates belonging from Kalyana-Karnataka districts (Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, and Vijayanagara).

College Name

Branch Name

Seat Category

Closing Rank

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

9730

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

KKR

10791

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

KKR

13616

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

6008

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

KKR

5386

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

AS-Aerospace Engineering

KKR

12771

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CB-Computer Science & Business Systems

KKR

12660

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

KKR

9782

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

KKR

13217

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CH-Chemical Engineering

KKR

13090

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

KKR

7956

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

KKR

12887

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering constituent college of JSS Science and

Technology University-Manasagangothri, Mysuru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

KKR

12270

JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

KKR

12074

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

KKR

13921

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

KKR

6016

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

KKR

10094

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

KKR

5493

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

KKR

12931

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

KKR

8944

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

KKR

7961

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

KKR

14623

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering

KKR

14311

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

IS-Information Science & Engineering

KKR

5330

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 21:19 IST

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