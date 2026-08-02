COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: Top Bangalore Colleges You Can Target in Round 2
Candidates with COMEDK 2026 ranks between 5,000 and 15,000 can target top Bangalore colleges for B.Tech admissions in Round 2. The article provides previous year's closing ranks for various branches and colleges, including specific seat categories like GM and KKR.
COMEDK 2026: If a candidate has a COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka,) rank between 5000 and 15000, they can get into some of the best colleges in Bangalore. While the Round 1 seat allocation for B.Tech colleges is still ongoing, based on the previous year opening and closing ranks, candidates can predict the Round 2 seat options. Colleges like Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, etc. are some of the premier institutes that offer B.Tech programs with good placement records. The exam helps candidates secure admission to top private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The opening and closing ranks are needed to certify your admission to a preferred college and branch as per the COMEDK scores.
Aspiring candidates waiting for Round 2 admission process can check out previous year opening and closing ranks of top private colleges offering admission under 5000 to 15000 ranks. The previous year's trend will work as a map to navigate the admission options under general and KKR seat categories.
How to Calculate COMEDK Rank?
The COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) rank for admission to B.Tech (UGET) can be calculated based on:
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Total Marks
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Rank
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Scorecard
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Merit Position
While the Round 1 councelling and seat allocation process is underway, candidates can calculate their ranks to determine rank position during the Round 2 councelling process. If a candidate has acquired a lower rank, they can get into top colleges. While also choose the most in demand branch like Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Information Science (ISE), and Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE).
COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: College-Wise Closing Ranks (GM Seat)
Most of the seats offered under COMEDK entrance exam come across as general merit seat types. This includes candidates from Karnataka and outside Karnataka. Based on the previous year trends, Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, offered the most competitive closing ranks for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning branch. The admission for the engineering branch closed at 6564. Check the table for a college and course wise closing rank distribution.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Seat Category
|
Closing Rank
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
GM
|
6564
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
GM
|
10502
|
CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
GM
|
14332
|
CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
GM
|
13777
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
AE-
Aeronautical Engineering
|
GM
|
8648
|
Sir M.Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
GM
|
13529
|
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
GM
|
14984
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
BT-
Biotechnology
|
GM
|
12332
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
CB-Computer Science & Business Systems
|
GM
|
10509
|
JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru
|
CB-Computer Science & Business Systems
|
GM
|
7638
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
BT-
Biotechnology
|
GM
|
11504
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
BT-
Biotechnology
|
GM
|
5312
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
5593
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CH-Chemical Engineering
|
GM
|
11027
|
CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
12695
|
CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
11982
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
CH-Chemical Engineering
|
GM
|
14702
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CH-Chemical Engineering
|
GM
|
10317
|
The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
9998
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
7506
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
6883
|
Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
10270
|
Sir M.Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
13747
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
9492
|
B.N.M. Institute of Technology-Banashankari, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
14967
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
5245
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
9441
|
CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
11475
|
Kalpataru Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tiptur
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
11978
|
The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
9565
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
8640
|
Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
10083
|
Sir M.Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
12994
|
Alliance College of Engineering and Design. Alliance University-Anekal, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
13866
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
8621
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CV-Civil Engineering
|
GM
|
13590
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CV-Civil Engineering
|
GM
|
13282
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CV-Civil Engineering
|
GM
|
6209
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
GM
|
7766
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
GM
|
11636
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
EI-Electronics & Instrumenta tion Engineering
|
GM
|
13556
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
GM
|
10753
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
GM
|
12878
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
GM
|
5343
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
GM
|
8536
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
ED-Electronics & Communication Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)
|
GM
|
8246
|
Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
GM
|
13128
|
Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
GM
|
13477
|
The National Institute of Engineering South Campus-Mananthavady Road, Mysuru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
GM
|
10653
|
The National Institute of Engineering South Campus-Mananthavady Road, Mysuru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
GM
|
11271
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
GM
|
9679
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering
|
GM
|
10868
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
GM
|
6389
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering
|
GM
|
8260
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
IM-Industrial Engineering & Management
|
GM
|
10649
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
IM-Industrial Engineering & Management
|
GM
|
5722
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
IS-Information Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
7808
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
ME-
Mechanical Engineering
|
GM
|
13383
|
JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru
|
IS-Information Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
7660
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
MD-Medical Electronics Engineering
|
GM
|
14636
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
ME-
Mechanical Engineering
|
GM
|
5459
|
Siddaganga Institute of Technology-B H Road, Tumakuru
|
IS-Information Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
11290
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence
|
GM
|
8153
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence
|
GM
|
8720
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
VL-Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)
|
GM
|
9632
COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: College-Wise Closing Ranks (KKR Seat)
As per previous year trends, admission under 5000 to 15000 is possible for Round 2 admission under KKR (Kalyana-Karnataka Region (KKR) seat type. BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru stood atop, offering admission to Artificial Intelligence & Data Science. While Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout etc followed the seat allocation close to 10791 ranks.
Under this specific seat type, the reservation is offered for local candidates belonging from Kalyana-Karnataka districts (Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, and Vijayanagara).
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Seat Category
|
Closing Rank
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
9730
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
KKR
|
10791
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
KKR
|
13616
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
6008
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
KKR
|
5386
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
AS-Aerospace Engineering
|
KKR
|
12771
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CB-Computer Science & Business Systems
|
KKR
|
12660
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
KKR
|
9782
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
KKR
|
13217
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CH-Chemical Engineering
|
KKR
|
13090
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
7956
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
12887
|
Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering constituent college of JSS Science and
Technology University-Manasagangothri, Mysuru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
12270
|
JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
12074
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
KKR
|
13921
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
KKR
|
6016
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
KKR
|
10094
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
KKR
|
5493
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
KKR
|
12931
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
KKR
|
8944
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
KKR
|
7961
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
KKR
|
14623
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering
|
KKR
|
14311
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
IS-Information Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
5330
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.