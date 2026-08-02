COMEDK 2026 Rank 5,000 to 15,000: Top Bangalore Colleges You Can Target in Round 2

COMEDK 2026: If a candidate has a COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka,) rank between 5000 and 15000, they can get into some of the best colleges in Bangalore. While the Round 1 seat allocation for B.Tech colleges is still ongoing, based on the previous year opening and closing ranks, candidates can predict the Round 2 seat options. Colleges like Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, etc. are some of the premier institutes that offer B.Tech programs with good placement records. The exam helps candidates secure admission to top private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The opening and closing ranks are needed to certify your admission to a preferred college and branch as per the COMEDK scores.

Aspiring candidates waiting for Round 2 admission process can check out previous year opening and closing ranks of top private colleges offering admission under 5000 to 15000 ranks. The previous year's trend will work as a map to navigate the admission options under general and KKR seat categories.

How to Calculate COMEDK Rank?

The COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) rank for admission to B.Tech (UGET) can be calculated based on:

Total Marks Rank Scorecard Merit Position

While the Round 1 councelling and seat allocation process is underway, candidates can calculate their ranks to determine rank position during the Round 2 councelling process. If a candidate has acquired a lower rank, they can get into top colleges. While also choose the most in demand branch like Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Information Science (ISE), and Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE).