DPS DAE 2023 Answer Key: Direct Link to Download Question Paper PDF

DPS DAE Prelims Question Paper 2023 Answer Key: Director of Purchase and Stores and the Department of Atomic Energy (DPS DAE) has released the answer key on its official website-https://www.dps.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

DPS DAE Answer Key 2023: The Director of Purchase and Stores and the Department of Atomic Energy (DPS DAE) has completed its prelims exam on August 6, 2023. DPS DAE is set to recruit for the Jr. Purchase Assistant / Storekeeper 65 Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted posts through the recruitment drive.

It is noted that DPS DAE had a recruitment notice for a total of 65 posts of Jr. Purchase Assistant / Storekeeper 65 Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted across the country.

DPS DAE Answer Key 2023

All those students who have appeared in the DPS DAE screening test will be able to download the answer key from the official website. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website – https://www.dps.gov.in/.

It is expected that DPS DAE will upload the official answer key for the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

You can download the DPS DAE Answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download DPS DAE Prelims Question Paper 2023 Answer Key?

Go to the official website of Director of Purchase and Stores and the Department of Atomic Energy (DPS DAE)-https://www.dps.gov.in/

Move to What's New section on the home page.

Click on the link that shows ‘Jr. Purchase Assistant / Storekeeper 65 Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted posts answer key’ on the home page.

You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.

How to raise objections to the DPS DAE 2023 Response Sheet?

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts should note that they can raise their objections in the format given in official website. If candidates find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, they can raise their objections for the answers. To raise the objection, you will have to follow the guidelines as displayed on the official website. However, you can contact the concerned person for details in this regard.

To raise your objections, you will have to pay the fee per question as mentioned on the short notification. To raise objections, candidates are required to submit the proof of payment of the fee as mentioned in the notification. You can follow the guidelines mentioned on the short notice. You can check the details of the process to raise objections on the official website.

DPS DAE Answer Key 2023 : Overview

Organisation Director of Purchase and Stores and the Department of Atomic Energy (DPS DAE) Name of Posts Jr. Purchase Assistant / Storekeeper 65 Group ‘C’ Exam Date August 6, 2023 Answer Key Status Awaited Objection Raising Schedule Awaited Official website https://www.dps.gov.in/







