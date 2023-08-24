EMRS Admit Card 2023: Direct link to Download TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden and Other Posts Hall Ticket

EMRS Admit Card 2023: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will release the EMRS admit card 2023 for TGT, PGT and other posts. The admit cards will be available 10 days before the exam on the official website- emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check here the direct link to download the EMRS admit card 2023.

EMRS Admit Card 2023: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is going to conduct the EMRS exam for TGT, PGT and other non teaching staff. For this NESTS will release the EMRS admit card on its website shortly. The candidates can check the latest update about EMRS admit Card 2023 here.

EMRS Admit Card 2023

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is going to conduct the EMRS exam for 10391 posts TGT, PGT and other non teaching staff like Accountant, Lab Attendant, hostel warden etc in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). For this NESTS invited the online application till August 18, 2023. Here is an overview of the EMRS Exam 2023.

CTET Exam 2023: Overview Recruitment Body National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Name of Posts TGTs, PGTs, Principal, and Vice-Principal Accountant, Librarian, Lab Attendant, Hostel Warden Number of Posts 10391 Mode of Exam Offline: OMR Based Exam Date To be notified soon Admit Card Date 10 days before exam Official Website emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Admit Card 2023: Download Link

Recently, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) invited the application for the 10391 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The last date to apply for the above mentioned posts was August 18, 2023. The candidates who applied for the EMRS exam are eagerly waiting for the exam date. NESTS will release the exam dates soon and the candidates can download the EMRS admit card 10 days before the exam from their official website. We also provide the direct link to download EMRS TGT, PGT admit card here.

Direct Link to Download EMRS Admit Card 2023 To be updated soon

Steps to Download EMRS Admit Card 2023

As per the official notice, EMRS admit card 2023 will be released on the official website of NESTS- emrs.tribal.gov.in. The admit card will be released 10 days before the exam. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the EMRS admit card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - emrs.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Admit card link and Login

Step 3: Download the Admit Card

Step 4: Print the Admit card.

EMRS Exam 2023 : Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 2 hours before commencement of the examination.

The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.

A candidate who does not have the valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.

The candidate should ensure that the question paper distributed to him/her is as per his/her opted post indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the post of question paper is other than his/her opted post, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

Candidate may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any assistance, first aid emergency or any other information during the course of examination.

For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.

Candidates shall appear at their own cost at the Centre on date and shift as indicated in their Admit Card issued

Under no circumstance the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card shall be changed.

EMRS Exam 2023 : Important Documents

All the candidates must bring the following documents on the day of examination at the examination centre. Who does not bring these documents will not be allowed to sit in the examination.