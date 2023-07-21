EMRS Recruitment 2023 For 6329 TGT and Hostel Warden Posts: Check Online Application Process

EMRS Recruitment 2023 Application Process: The online application process for the 6329 TGT and Hostel Warden vacancies has been commenced on the official website of EMRS i.e-https://emrs.tribal.gov.in.

It is noted that EMRS has released the 6329 TGT and Hostel Warden posts recently. Out of total 6329 vacancies, 5660 are for TGT, 335 for Hostel Warden (Male) and 334 for Hostel Warden (Female) posts. These vacancies are to be filled across the various states and union territories in India. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these teaching and non-teaching posts.

EMRS Vacancy 2023 Details

TGT 5660 Hostel Warden (Male) 335 Hostel Warden (Female) 334

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Scheme of Examination

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2023) will be conducted in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode. The medium of Examination will be both Hindi and English. However, in the case of TGTs, Miscellaneous Category Teachers and Hostel Warden, the Language Competency Test in Part VI will be conducted in Regional Language opted by the candidate. Further, for the post of TGT (Third Language), the medium of test for PartV (Domain Knowledge) will be in a concerned third language.

EMRS Recruitment 2023 PDF

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023 through the official website-emrs.tribal.gov.in. You can apply for these posts after following these steps given below.

Process To Apply Online For EMRS Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Eklavya Model Residential Schools-emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Recruitment" or "Career" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the concerned link and click on it.

Step 4: Go through the detailed recruitment notification carefully and check your eligibility for the above posts.

Step 5: Now you have to click on the "Apply Online "or" Registration"link to start the application process.

Step 6: Now you will have to upload the necessary documents, photograph and other credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 7: Once you have reviewed everything, submit the application form.

Step 8: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.

Step 9: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.