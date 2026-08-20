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Geetanjali Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Ranks (State Counselling)

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 13:06 IST

Geetanjali Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Udaipur is a top private medical college in Rajasthan. Admission to its MBBS programme is conducted through Rajasthan State Counselling based on NEET UG performance. Check this article to find expected 2026 cutoffs closing ranks for the state quota, and historical cutoff trends for various categories.

Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026
Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026

Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), located in Udaipur, is one of the prominent private medical colleges in Rajasthan. Admissions to this institute are done through the Rajasthan State Counselling process.
Candidates are closely monitoring the GMCH cutoff trends to evaluate their chances of admission. In the article below, we have provided the historical closing ranks as well as the expected cutoff for the upcoming academic session.

Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Ranks

Securing admission to Geetanjali Medical College requires a NEET cutoff rank during Rajasthan State Counselling. These cutoff ranks vary each year based on factors such as the number of candidates applying for counselling, category of candidates, etc.

Expected Rajasthan State Counselling Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for the expected male and female rank ranges for NEET UG 2026 at GMCH based on the historical state counselling data.

Category

2026 Expected Male Rank Range

2026 Expected Female Rank Range

GEN

493113 - 616461

491545 - 619217

OBC

905843 - 1183846

960909 - 1217345

EWS

916438 - 1145548

673856 - 930611

MBC

1060808 - 1326010

461772 - 612272

SC

785832 - 982291

-

ST

548052 - 685065

-

Geetanjali Medical College Previous Year Cutoffs (2025, 2024)

Candidates can check the tables below for the previous years' closing ranks for Geetanjali Medical College through Rajasthan State Counselling.

Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2025

In the table below, candidates can check the GMCH Cutoff NEET UG 2025 (Closing Ranks) for different categories.

Category

Male CR

Female CR

GEN

616461

619217

OBC

1101380

1217345

EWS

1145548

930611

MBC

1326010

556181

SC

982291

-

ST

685065

740526

Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2024

In the table below, candidates can check the GMCH Cutoff NEET UG 2024 (Closing Ranks) for different categories

Category

2026 Expected Male Rank Range

2026 Expected Female Rank Range

GEN

493113 - 616461

491545 - 619217

OBC

905843 - 1183846

960909 - 1217345

EWS

916438 - 1145548

673856 - 930611

MBC

1060808 - 1326010

461772 - 612272

SC

785832 - 982291

-

ST

548052 - 685065

-

Factors Affecting the Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026

The NEET UG cutoff for Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is not static and changes every year. Candidates must check the closing ranks during Rajasthan State Counselling which is affected by multiple factors as listed below

  • Total Number of Applicants
  • Difficulty Level of the NEET Exam
  • Number of Seats
  • Category pf Candidate

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 13:06 IST

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FAQs

  • Is Geetanjali Medical College, Udaipur, government or private?
    +
    Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is a private medical institution located in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
  • What counselling process is used for MBBS admissions at Geetanjali Medical College?
    +
    Admissions for the MBBS programme are managed through Rajasthan State Counselling based on a candidate's NEET UG performance

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