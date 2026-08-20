Geetanjali Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Ranks (State Counselling)
Geetanjali Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Udaipur is a top private medical college in Rajasthan. Admission to its MBBS programme is conducted through Rajasthan State Counselling based on NEET UG performance. Check this article to find expected 2026 cutoffs closing ranks for the state quota, and historical cutoff trends for various categories.
Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), located in Udaipur, is one of the prominent private medical colleges in Rajasthan. Admissions to this institute are done through the Rajasthan State Counselling process.
Candidates are closely monitoring the GMCH cutoff trends to evaluate their chances of admission. In the article below, we have provided the historical closing ranks as well as the expected cutoff for the upcoming academic session.
Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Ranks
Securing admission to Geetanjali Medical College requires a NEET cutoff rank during Rajasthan State Counselling. These cutoff ranks vary each year based on factors such as the number of candidates applying for counselling, category of candidates, etc.
Expected Rajasthan State Counselling Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for the expected male and female rank ranges for NEET UG 2026 at GMCH based on the historical state counselling data.
|
Category
|
2026 Expected Male Rank Range
|
2026 Expected Female Rank Range
|
GEN
|
493113 - 616461
|
491545 - 619217
|
OBC
|
905843 - 1183846
|
960909 - 1217345
|
EWS
|
916438 - 1145548
|
673856 - 930611
|
MBC
|
1060808 - 1326010
|
461772 - 612272
|
SC
|
785832 - 982291
|
-
|
ST
|
548052 - 685065
|
-
Geetanjali Medical College Previous Year Cutoffs (2025, 2024)
Candidates can check the tables below for the previous years' closing ranks for Geetanjali Medical College through Rajasthan State Counselling.
Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2025
In the table below, candidates can check the GMCH Cutoff NEET UG 2025 (Closing Ranks) for different categories.
|
Category
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
616461
|
619217
|
OBC
|
1101380
|
1217345
|
EWS
|
1145548
|
930611
|
MBC
|
1326010
|
556181
|
SC
|
982291
|
-
|
ST
|
685065
|
740526
Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2024
In the table below, candidates can check the GMCH Cutoff NEET UG 2024 (Closing Ranks) for different categories
|
Category
|
2026 Expected Male Rank Range
|
2026 Expected Female Rank Range
|
GEN
|
493113 - 616461
|
491545 - 619217
|
OBC
|
905843 - 1183846
|
960909 - 1217345
|
EWS
|
916438 - 1145548
|
673856 - 930611
|
MBC
|
1060808 - 1326010
|
461772 - 612272
|
SC
|
785832 - 982291
|
-
|
ST
|
548052 - 685065
|
-
Factors Affecting the Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026
The NEET UG cutoff for Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is not static and changes every year. Candidates must check the closing ranks during Rajasthan State Counselling which is affected by multiple factors as listed below
- Total Number of Applicants
- Difficulty Level of the NEET Exam
- Number of Seats
- Category pf Candidate
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