Geetanjali Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Ranks (State Counselling)

Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), located in Udaipur, is one of the prominent private medical colleges in Rajasthan. Admissions to this institute are done through the Rajasthan State Counselling process.

Candidates are closely monitoring the GMCH cutoff trends to evaluate their chances of admission. In the article below, we have provided the historical closing ranks as well as the expected cutoff for the upcoming academic session.

Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Ranks

Securing admission to Geetanjali Medical College requires a NEET cutoff rank during Rajasthan State Counselling. These cutoff ranks vary each year based on factors such as the number of candidates applying for counselling, category of candidates, etc.