HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026 Out, Check Response Sheet and Raise Objections PDF Link Here

HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on August 13, released the Provisional Answer key for the Junior Engineer Civil Exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts can download the answer key and response sheet from the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before August 19, 2026 at -https://hprca.hp.gov.in. HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026 Download Link The answer key download link for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts is available on the official website. Candidates can download the response sheet and raise their objections in online mode or before August 19, 2026. Check HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026 download link given below- HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026 Direct Link

HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026 Date The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the complete schedule with important dates for with the Provisional Answer key for the Junior Engineer Civil Exam on its official website. You can raise your objections, if any on or before August 19, 2026. Check overview of the crucial dates given below- Particulars Details HPRCA Junior Engineer Exam Date August 09, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Date August 13, 2026 Last Date to Raise Objections August 19, 2026 Final Answer Key Release To Be Announced HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026 Steps to Raise Objection The Commission has uploaded the answer key for Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. The raise objections process has been commenced through the official website in online mode. Candidates can raise their objection through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. The last date for raising objections through online mode is August 19, 2026.

hprca.hp.gov.in HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026 Overview Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has earlier launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) on its official website Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026- Highlights Organization Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) Post Code 26016 Post Junior Engineer (Civil) posts Vacancy 149 Exam Date August 09, 2026 Answer Key Status Out Objection Window Start Date Auust 13, 2026 Last date to raise objection August 19, 2026 Job Location Himachal Pradesh Official website https://hprca.hp.gov.in How To Download HPRCA Junior Engineer Answer Key 2026? The Commission has uploaded the answer key for Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. You can download the answer key after following the steps given below-

First, visit the official website hprca.hp.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link-Objection link for the post of Junior Engineer Civil Exam dated August 09, 2026 on the home page.

A new page will open; where you will have to use your login credentials to the link.

Download the Answer Key in a new window.

Save the same for future reference. What's Next After HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026? All the candidates are required to raise their objections in online mode and then the Commission will evaluate the same with the experts panel. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 will be charged for every individual challenge made to the answer key. Under the review process, all the submitted objections will be vetted and reviewed by an expert panel. The final exam results will be concluded and finalized based on the revised answer key.