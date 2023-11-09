IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Notification For 16 Assistant Professor Vacancies, Apply Online

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 is out for 16 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for IIT Indore Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) has released the recruitment notification for 16 Assistant Professor of grade 1 and 2 vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 24. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - iiti.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

IIT Indore notification for the recruitment of 16 Assistant Professor has been released. The application process for the post started on November 3. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Institute of Technology Indore Posts Name Assistant Professor Posts Total Vacancies 16 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 3, 2023 Application Start Date November 3, 2023 Application End Date November 24, 2023

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 16 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Assistant Professor Download PDF

Vacancies For IIT Indore Assistant Professor Posts

A total of 16 vacancies were announced by IIT Indore for Assistant Professor. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category Number of Posts UR 15 OBC - NCL 1 Total 16

What is the IIT Indore Assistant Professor Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IIT Indore Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification:

The minimum requirements for the position of Assistant Professor Grade I and II are as follows:

Assistant Professor Grade I

Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience: Minimum three years of industrial/ research/ teaching experience, excluding, however, the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D.

Assistant Professor Grade II

Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout.

The position of Assistant Professor Grade II will be on contract basis.

Age Limit:

The max age limit for Assistant Professor Grage I is 32 years whereas the maximum age limit for Assistant Professor Grade II is 35 years.

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Position Pay Level Min. Basic Pay/Month (₹) Total Emoluments (including HRA) (₹) Assistant Professor Grade I 12 1,01,500/- 1,76,972/- Assistant Professor Grade II 10 70,900/- 1,26,788/-

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Posts Selection Process

The Candidate who applied successfully for the posts which have to go two steps to get selected.

Interview Document Verification

Steps to Apply for the IIT Indore Assistant Professor Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - iiti.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 3: Click on the Apply button of - NIT Assistant Professor Post Recruitment

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference