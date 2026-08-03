Independence Day 2026 Drama Script: Group Role Play for 15th August on Patriotism and Freedom Fighters

Theme: Connecting past sacrifices with present responsibilities.

Cast: 4 Characters (Student 1, Student 2, Freedom Fighter/Spirit of India, Narrator).

Props: A dummy torch or candle, Indian National Flag.

The stage is simple. Student 1 and Student 2 are sitting with books, looking bored and scrolling on their phones.

Narrator: "Every year on August 15, we sing the national anthem, eat sweets, and enjoy a holiday. But do we truly understand what freedom means to us?"

(Enter Freedom Fighter, holding a glowing torch. Soft instrumental music plays.)

Student 1:(Looks up from phone) "Who are you? Are you dressed up for the school function?"

Freedom Fighter: "I am the voice of a million dreams that were fought for over seven decades ago. I am the spirit of those who sacrificed their today so you could have your tomorrow."

Student 2: "That was a long time ago. We live in a modern world now! We have our own problems—exams, traffic, internet speed..."

Freedom Fighter:(Smiles gently) "You have the luxury to worry about internet speed because no foreign power dictates what you can read, say, or think. Remember the nights Bhagat Singh spent behind bars, or the long marches Mahatma Gandhi took for a pinch of salt. Freedom was not given; it was taken."

Student 1:(Reflective) "We take it for granted, don't we?"

Student 2: "What can we do today to honor that freedom?"

Freedom Fighter:(Hands over the torch to both students) "Freedom isn't just about fighting an enemy outside. It is about building a better nation inside. Stop corruption, respect every citizen, protect your environment, and stand against injustice. Will you carry this torch?"

Student 1 & 2:(Standing tall, taking the torch together) "We will! Jai Hind!"

(All stand in attention as the National Anthem or a Patriotic song plays softly.)