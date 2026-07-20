Indian Army Agniveer UHQ Rally 2026 Out: Check Sportsman Eligibility, Rally Dates & Documents
Indian Army UHQ Rally 2026 is to be commenced from July 30, 2026 onwards. The indicative notification for Agniveer Rally 2026 for PET/PST has been released by the Indian Army in the Employment News July (18-24) 2026. Check the detailed schedule for Agniveer Tech & GD, Tech Proficiency Test, Agniveer Tradesmen (10th & 8th Pass), Agniveer GD and others. Check all details here.
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has released the indicative notice regarding the Agniveer Recruitment Rally Schedule in the Employment News July (18-24) 2026. As per the short notice released the UHQ Rally is scheduled to take place at the 2 Signal Training Centre (Army), specifically located at the 3 Military Training Centre near the Maudgavon Railway Station. The Indian Army will conduct the separate proficiency tests and recruitment including Agniveer Tech on August 3, 2026, and Agniveer GD on August 5, 2025. All those candidates who are part of selection process for Agniveer Recruitment 2026 can download the indicative notification through the official website of Indian Army-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026
Candidates can apply for the recruitment rally for Indian Army UHQ Rally 2026 through the link at the official website. Those who will apply successfully are able to download the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 and appear as per the schedule for PET/PMT/DV and Skill Test round as per the schedule mentioned. You will be able to download the admit card once the link is activated on the official website.
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Detailed Schedule
As per the indicative notification released, below are the detailed schedule for the UHQ Rally.
|Event
|Schedule
|Agniveer Tech & GD
|Agniveer Tech & GD
|Agniveer Tech Proficiency Test
|August 3, 2026
|Agniveer GD
|August 5, 2026
|Agniveer Tradesmen (10th & 8th Pass)
|August 7, 2026
Indian Army Agniveer 2026 Overview
The rally features specific dates for different Agniveer categories, starting with Agniveer Tech and GD inspections from July 30–31, 2026. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
|
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026- Highlights
|
Organization
|
Indian Army
|
Exam Name
|
UHQ Rally
|
Post
|
Agniveer Tech & GD, Agniveer Tech Proficiency Test, Agniveer GD, Agniveer Tradesmen (10th & 8th Pass)
|
Rally Schedule
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July/August 2026
|
Type of Test
|
DV/Proficiency Test And other
|
Official website
|
https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/
Indian Army Agniveer Eligibility Criteria:
As per the short notice released, eligible candidates as mentioned in the notification can appear in the recruitment rally as per the essential documents mentioned in the notification. Apart from these, candidates for the Sportsman Category in Football and Taekwondo, can appear in the recruitment rally. You can check the Employment News July (18-24) 2026 for all the details in this regard.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.