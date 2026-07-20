Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has released the indicative notice regarding the Agniveer Recruitment Rally Schedule in the Employment News July (18-24) 2026. As per the short notice released the UHQ Rally is scheduled to take place at the 2 Signal Training Centre (Army), specifically located at the 3 Military Training Centre near the Maudgavon Railway Station. The Indian Army will conduct the separate proficiency tests and recruitment including Agniveer Tech on August 3, 2026, and Agniveer GD on August 5, 2025. All those candidates who are part of selection process for Agniveer Recruitment 2026 can download the indicative notification through the official website of Indian Army-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026

Candidates can apply for the recruitment rally for Indian Army UHQ Rally 2026 through the link at the official website. Those who will apply successfully are able to download the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 and appear as per the schedule for PET/PMT/DV and Skill Test round as per the schedule mentioned. You will be able to download the admit card once the link is activated on the official website.