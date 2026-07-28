ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

ISC Class 12 Physical Education: Class 12 students can access the ISC Physical Education syllabus and utilse it for 2026-27 board examination. The syllabus contains topics like Sociological Aspects of Physical Education, Sports Injuries and First Aid, Career Aspects in Physical Education etc. By studying the Physical Education ((875) subject, students can develop understanding of physical fitness and skills for planning and efficiency. For board examination, students can access a detailed syllabus shared below. Along with direct link to download the ISC Class 12 Physical Education syllabus PDF. ISC Class 12 2026-27: Key Highlights Students can check for essential ISC exam details from the table shared below. Events Description Examination Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Subject Physical Education (875) Board Exams Conducted annually Marks Distribution 100 Marks (70 Marks Theory + 30 Marks Practical Work) Website cisce.org Mode of Exam Pen and Paper (Offline Mode) in English

ISC Class 12 Syllabus Physical Education 2026-27: Aims The board has aims and objectives set for each subjects studied in Class 12. For Physical Education, the main objective is to gain understanding of physical fitness. While also developing skills like planning etc to maximize the effectiveness. 1. To gain an understanding and insight into the modern and emerging concepts as well as future prospects of Physical Education. 2. To create awareness of the necessity for vigour and efficiency through physical fitness. 3. To facilitate physical, intellectual, emotional and social development of students. 4. To develop an understanding of the physiological, socio-cultural and psychological factors which influence Physical Education. 5. To create awareness of the necessity to develop a good posture and physical poise.

6. Give special attention to physically challenged children. 7. To create opportunities to develop esprit de corps, courtesy, sportsmanship, social skills, democratic conduct and ideals. 8. To develop skills of planning as well as practical skills in order to perform effectively. 9. To develop the ability to relate practice to classroom learning and vice-versa. ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF As per the ISC board, Class 12 Physical Education syllabus, the subject will be divided into two parts: Paper 1 will be for Theory (3 Hours) of 70 Marks. While there will be mandatory practical test which will carry 30 marks, making it a 100 Marks paper. Content Description PART- 1 Theory 1. Sociological Aspects of Physical Education (i) Games and sports as man’s cultural heritage. An understanding that sports have been a part of our culture and tradition since time immemorial. (ii) Development of the individual through games and sports. Understanding how games and sports contribute in various ways towards the development of an individual. (iii) Role of Physical Education in promoting national integration. How Physical Education helps in promoting National Integration. (iv) Physical Education and personality development. The role of Physical education in development of personal qualities like an individual attitude, discipline, helpfulness, team spirit, patience, unity, friendship, etc. (2. Training Methods (a) Meaning and importance of Sports Training. Definition of Sports Training and its importance. (b) Methods of training. Methods of Training: Repetition, continuous & fartlek, and interval - Definition, purpose, advantages and procedure of each. (c) Warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering exercises. − Meaning of the terms ‘warming up’, ‘conditioning’ and ‘cooling/limbering’. − Basic exercises related to warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering − Advantages of warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering. (d) Isometric and Isotonic exercises. Meaning, advantages and examples of each. (e) Circuit Training. Meaning and advantages of circuit training; procedure of conducting circuit training. (f) Weight Training. Meaning and advantages of weight training. An understanding of how the above training methods help an individual in different sports and help develop strength, speed, stamina, skill, endurance. 3. Career Aspects in Physical Education (i) Career options in Physical Education. Professional sportsmen, sports manager, teacher/lecturer, sports coach, gym instructor, sports officials, sports events coordinators, sports journalist and commentator, sports software engineer, marketing and manufacturing of sports equipment. (ii) Important institutions of Physical Education in India. Functions and objectives of Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (N.S.N.I.S.), Sports Authority of India (S.A.I), International Olympic Committee (I.O.C), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), YMCA College of Physical Education (Chennai), Lucknow Christian College of Physical Education (LCCPE), Luxmibai National University of Physical Education (LNUPE). Development of training facilities, coaching systems, influence of media and sponsors, campaigns like Health runs in creating awareness towards social evil causes and promoting physical fitness. 4. Competitions and Tournaments (i) Tournaments and types of tournaments. Candidates should be fully aware of: − the definition of ‘tournament’. − the types of tournaments: Fixtures, Knock-out, league matches (seeding and byes). − merits and demerits of tournaments. − objectives and importance of intramural and extramural competitions. − Names of the National and International Federations/Bodies controlling the various tournaments/competitions.

(ii)Difference between Professional and Amateur Players. Self-explanatory.

Note: Candidates should be aware of the above, for the past five years, with respect to the games included in the syllabus. 5. Health Education & Health Problems (a) Meaning and definition of ‘Health’ and ‘Health Education’. Meaning and definition of ‘Health’ (mental health and physical health) and ‘Health Education’. (b) Principles and importance of Health Education. Health problems and role of Health Education in solving them. Principles and objectives of Health Education. Importance of Health Education for adults and the younger generation through formal and non-formal channels of education. Various prevalent Health Problems: Communicable diseases – meaning, examples and common mode of spread. Epidemics – meaning and examples; Water, noise and air pollution – causes and prevention; Occupational Health Hazards – meaning and examples. Note: Details of specific diseases not required. (c) Disability and Rehabilitation. Causes of disability. General principles for prevention of disability; Meaning and scope of Rehabilitation; services available for rehabilitation; role of the community and government organizations in rehabilitation programmes. (d) Posture. Meaning of posture Correct posture – meaning, importance of correct posture (standing, sitting, walking). Common postural deformities: kyphosis, scoliosis, lordosis, flat foot, knock-knees, bowlegged, hunch back, round shoulders – meaning, causes and corrective measures for each. (e) Personal hygiene and sleep requirements. Personal hygiene: Meaning of personal hygiene, importance of personal hygiene for a healthy life style. Care of eyes, ears, feet, hair, skin, oral hygiene, nose and clothing. Foot care: causes of corns, broken nails due to tight footwear; Causes of diseases like ring worm, athletes foot due to walking in wet areas; proper care of feet. Sleep requirements: Sleep requirements for different age groups. Effects of insufficient sleep on human body. (f) Substance Abuse. Effects of use of alcohol and smoking on the individual and society. Drugs: Meaning of ‘drugs’ and ‘drug abuse’; Stimulants and Narcotics – Analgesics. Awareness of the fact that use of certain drugs has been banned by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and reasons for the same 6. Sports Injuries and First Aides (i) Sports related injuries. Types of sports related injuries: soft tissue injuries (contusion, abrasion, strain and sprain) bone injuries (fracture) and joint injuries (dislocation): causes and prevention of each. (ii) Role of a sportsperson in prevention of sports related accidents. Types of injuries due to: sudden movement; environment (hot, cold, wet and dry); lack of preparation (warm up, cool down); inadequate clothing, body protection; not following instructions; surface and facilities equipment being unsafe. Role of individual in prevention of sports related accidents. (iii)First Aid. Meaning and importance of ‘First Aid’. First Aid for various sports related injuries. First Aid for cuts, grazes, strains, sprains, cramps, blisters, bruises, injuries of bone (fracture and dislocation); application of splints and Thomas splint; First Aid in drowning; Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation (RICE).

Class 12 students can access the Physical Education Syllabus for 2026-27 session from the download link shared below. By accessing the syllabus, students can check out Section- B of the syllabus which contains list of games such Cricket, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Tennis, Swimming, and Athletics. In which only two should be studied for the exam. Check: ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27: PDF ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2026-27: Practical Work For practical work there will be no question paper to answer. However, it will be assessed in two parts: 1. Continuous Evaluation (by the Teacher) 10 marks Continuous evaluation will be done by the teacher(s) responsible for preparing the candidate for the examination, in two of the following games and activities of the candidate’s choice: Athletics, Cricket, Hockey, Football, Volleyball, Softball, Basketball, Tennis, Badminton, Swimming, Dancing, Gymnastics, Yoga. Continuous Evaluation will include the following: