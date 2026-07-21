JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Previous Year and Expected Ranks
NEET 2026 results are out for the 2026-27 academic cycle. The official cutoff for admission to JIPMER Puducherry will be released soon by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). Meanwhile, students can check category-wise (General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST) previous year and expected ranks shared below. This will help in estimating your preference options before councelling registration begins.
Admission to JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) Puducherry will begin after the release of the official counseling cutoff. Based on the opening and closing ranks, students will be able to gauge the admission options before appearing for the counseling registration.
During last year's JIPMER admission, the seat allocation opened at 50 and ended at 256 for MBBS seats (general category). To estimate the admission chances based on your NEET marks, we have provided category-wise previous year opening and closing ranks for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories. Along with the expected closing rank based on the previous year's trend. Check a comprehensive list shared below.
JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Closing Ranks
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research is one of the top medical colleges in India. It has ranked 4th in the NIRF ranking under the medical college category. The college is known for providing medical training and placements. To seek admission to the college, students can refer to the category-wise previous year and expected closing ranks. The ranks will help analyze their admission options by comparing the NEET 2026 marks with closing ranks shared below. The ranks are shared as per the All India quota for MBBS seats.
As per the previous year's trends, the admission to MBBS seat at the JIPMER is based on various factors, including seat availability, number of registrations, etc.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Closing Rank
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
General
|
50
|
256
|
240 - 285
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
OBC
|
109
|
738
|
690 - 790
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
EWS
|
323
|
1298
|
1180 - 1425
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
SC
|
624
|
3877
|
3600 - 4305
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
ST
|
2203
|
6283
|
5900 - 6755
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
General PwD
|
33869
|
33869
|
31500 - 36240
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
OBC PwD
|
1684
|
276622
|
250000 - 295600
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
EWS PwD
|
23388
|
479678
|
430000 - 515750
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
SC PwD
|
613527
|
613527
|
580000 - 655900
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
ST PwD
|
1238539
|
1238539
|
1180000 - 1294500
The previous year's trends suggest high competition for General and OBC candidates for admission to MBBS seats. Since last year general candidates' admission closed at the 256 rank, students can expect 240 - 285 as closing ranks for 2026 admission. Similarly, seat allocation ended under the OBC category at 738, so for this year the closing ranks may range from 690 to 790. Students from different categories can review the expected range shared above to accurately estimate their admission chances at JIPMER.
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.