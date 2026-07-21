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JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Previous Year and Expected Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 14:17 IST

NEET 2026 results are out for the 2026-27 academic cycle. The official cutoff for admission to JIPMER Puducherry will be released soon by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). Meanwhile, students can check category-wise (General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST) previous year and expected ranks shared below. This will help in estimating your preference options before councelling registration begins.

JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Previous Year and Expected Ranks
JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Previous Year and Expected Ranks

Admission to JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) Puducherry will begin after the release of the official counseling cutoff. Based on the opening and closing ranks, students will be able to gauge the admission options before appearing for the counseling registration. 

During last year's JIPMER admission, the seat allocation opened at 50 and ended at 256 for MBBS seats (general category). To estimate the admission chances based on your NEET marks, we have provided category-wise previous year opening and closing ranks for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories. Along with the expected closing rank based on the previous year's trend. Check a comprehensive list shared below. 

JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Closing Ranks 

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research is one of the top medical colleges in India. It has ranked 4th in the NIRF ranking under the medical college category. The college is known for providing medical training and placements. To seek admission to the college, students can refer to the category-wise previous year and expected closing ranks. The ranks will help analyze their admission options by comparing the NEET 2026 marks with closing ranks shared below. The ranks are shared as per the All India quota for MBBS seats. 

As per the previous year's trends, the admission to MBBS seat at the JIPMER is based on various factors, including seat availability, number of registrations, etc. 

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Closing Rank

JIPMER Puducherry

General

50

256

240 - 285

JIPMER Puducherry

OBC

109

738

690 - 790

JIPMER Puducherry

EWS

323

1298

1180 - 1425

JIPMER Puducherry

SC

624

3877

3600 - 4305

JIPMER Puducherry

ST

2203

6283

5900 - 6755

JIPMER Puducherry

General PwD

33869

33869

31500 - 36240

JIPMER Puducherry

OBC PwD

1684

276622

250000 - 295600

JIPMER Puducherry

EWS PwD

23388

479678

430000 - 515750

JIPMER Puducherry

SC PwD

613527

613527

580000 - 655900

JIPMER Puducherry

ST PwD

1238539

1238539

1180000 - 1294500

The previous year's trends suggest high competition for General and OBC candidates for admission to MBBS seats. Since last year general candidates' admission closed at the 256 rank, students can expect 240 - 285 as closing ranks for 2026 admission. Similarly, seat allocation ended under the OBC category at 738, so for this year the closing ranks may range from 690 to 790. Students from different categories can review the expected range shared above to accurately estimate their admission chances at JIPMER.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 14:17 IST

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