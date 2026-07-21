JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Previous Year and Expected Ranks

Admission to JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) Puducherry will begin after the release of the official counseling cutoff. Based on the opening and closing ranks, students will be able to gauge the admission options before appearing for the counseling registration.

During last year's JIPMER admission, the seat allocation opened at 50 and ended at 256 for MBBS seats (general category). To estimate the admission chances based on your NEET marks, we have provided category-wise previous year opening and closing ranks for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories. Along with the expected closing rank based on the previous year's trend. Check a comprehensive list shared below.

JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Closing Ranks

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research is one of the top medical colleges in India. It has ranked 4th in the NIRF ranking under the medical college category. The college is known for providing medical training and placements. To seek admission to the college, students can refer to the category-wise previous year and expected closing ranks. The ranks will help analyze their admission options by comparing the NEET 2026 marks with closing ranks shared below. The ranks are shared as per the All India quota for MBBS seats.