JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in, Download Merit List And Scorecard PDF - Link Here
JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 PDF has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the Staff Nurse G-II posts on its official website. The Board had conducted the written exam on July 12,2026. Check the result download link and other details here.
JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the written exam result for the Staff Nurse G-II posts under the Health and Medical Education Department on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Staff Nurse G-II posts against Notification No. 07 of 2025( Item No. 142) held on July 12,2026 can download their result through the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in. The Board has also released the final answer key for the Staff Nurse posts. A total of 7405 candidates have been shortlisted in the written exam who are able to appear for the next Document Verification round.
JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Download Link
Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam held on July 12, the Board has published the Result/Score-sheet, for the post of Staff Nurse G-II, Health and Medical Education Department at https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the JKSSB Staff Nurse G-II Result 2026 pdf directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026
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jkssb.nic.in JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Overview
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill Staff Nurse G-II posts under the Health and Medical Education Department across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Name of Department
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Health and Medical Education Department
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Post
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Staff Nurse G-II
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Result status
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Out
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Exam Date
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July 12,2026
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Job Location
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Jammu and Kashmir
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Official website
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https://jkssb.nic.in
What's Next After JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026?
All the 7405 candidates shortlisted in the written exam for the Staff Nurse G-II posts against Notification No. 07 of 2025 are able to appear for the next Document Verification round. The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will call candidates falling in the consideration zone, based on the merit obtained by them for the Document Verification round. The Board will release the detailed schedule for Document Verification in due course of time on its official website.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.