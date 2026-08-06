JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in, Download Merit List And Scorecard PDF - Link Here

JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the written exam result for the Staff Nurse G-II posts under the Health and Medical Education Department on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Staff Nurse G-II posts against Notification No. 07 of 2025( Item No. 142) held on July 12,2026 can download their result through the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in. The Board has also released the final answer key for the Staff Nurse posts. A total of 7405 candidates have been shortlisted in the written exam who are able to appear for the next Document Verification round.

JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Download Link

Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam held on July 12, the Board has published the Result/Score-sheet, for the post of Staff Nurse G-II, Health and Medical Education Department at https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the JKSSB Staff Nurse G-II Result 2026 pdf directly through the link given below-