KEA KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here
KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The KEA has rolled out the notification for the recruitment of teachers for the residential schools in the state under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS). The candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment can start their preparation by downloading the KREIS Teacher syllabus. The subject-wise syllabus pdf has been provided in this article.
Key Points
- KEA to recruit 1087 teachers for KREIS residential schools.
- Applications for KREIS Teacher posts open July 16 to August 13, 2026.
- Fee submission deadline is August 14, 2026; download syllabus online.
KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will recruit 1087 teachers for the residential schools in the RPC & KK Cadres. The candidates who are planning to apply for the recruitment and those who have already applied can start their preparation by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus is a very important document that serves as a guide for the candidates preparing for the exam. The candidates need to download the subject-wise syllabus pdf from the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. After downloading the syllabus, the candidates should do a reading of the syllabus to understand the demands. But, first and foremost, candidates must understand the exam pattern before starting their preparation. Understand the KREIS Combined Competitive Examination 2026 exam pattern and syllabus in this article.
KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The KEA has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to become teachers at residential schools in the Karnataka state. The candidates can apply between 16 July to 13 August 2026. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Recruiting Body
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Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS)
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1087
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Registration Date
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16 July to 13 August 2026
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Last Date for Fee Submission
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14 August 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR sheet based)
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Subjects
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Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, and Physical Education
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Official Website
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cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
The candidates who are preparing for the KREIS Teacher examination can download the syllabus pdf from the direct link provided here.
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KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026
KREIS Teacher Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
The KEA is going to recruit teachers for a total of 1087 vacant posts for the subjects including Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, and Physical Education. The subject-wise syllabus has been given here.Here is the complete information formatted as a standard two-column table. This layout ensures there are no empty or merged cells, making it much easier to copy and paste smoothly into Word, Google Docs, or Excel without formatting issues.
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Subject / Paper
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Topics
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Paper 1: General Studies
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General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Mental Ability, Teaching Aptitude, General English, General Kannada (grammar, vocabulary, spelling, synonyms, comprehension); General Knowledge: famous books/authors, inventions & discoveries, basic science, hygiene & physiology, world history chronology, Indian history, geographical terms, sports figures, awards & honors, Indian culture & land, physical geography, natural resources, industries, Indian art, National Education Policy, Constitution of India, Union/State Govt., Who's Who (India), current international & national affairs
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Paper 2: Education-1 (Educational Administration & Psychological Foundations)
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Constitutional provisions for education; role of society/home/school; education & fundamental rights, democracy, secularism, social justice; aims of education & national understanding; educational administration & planning; school-community relationship; role of head of institution; classroom organization & management; child development (physical, intellectual, emotional, social); problems of adolescence; learning (concept, factors, motivation); New Initiatives in Karnataka (quality improvement, compulsory primary education, incentive schemes, SDMCs, examination systems, computer education, SSA & RMSA, teacher training, DIET & CTE, examination reforms, action research, Keli Kali, Edusat, inclusive education, environment/health education, universal access/enrollment/retention/achievement)
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Paper 3: Education-2
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Education for national development; political process & education; RTE Act; implementation of educational policy; education & economic/individual development; education & socio-cultural context; learning environment; systems & structures in school education; universalisation of secondary education (UEE/USE); equity & equality in education; quality education & indicators; education for conservation of environment; nature of learner (child & adolescent); organization of learning; teaching as a planned activity; phases of teaching (pre-active, interactive, post-active); teacher competencies & professional identity; assessment & evaluation
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Optional Paper - Kannada Language Teacher
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Unit 1: Kannada literary history (old, middle, modern Kannada - poets & works); Unit 2: Poetics & prosody (Kavya Mimamse & Chandassu); Unit 3: Kannada language & grammar
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Optional Paper - English Language Teacher
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Pronunciation, Spelling, Parts of Speech, Time & Tense, Modals, Prepositions, Articles, Phrasal Verbs, Reported Speech, Agreement, Grammar & Usage, Functional English, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases, Prefixes/Suffixes, Error Detection, Comprehension, Cloze, Sentence/Paragraph Shuffling, Testing & Evaluation, Methods/Techniques, ELT Terms
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Optional Paper - Hindi Teacher
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Bhasha Vignan (Linguistics); Sahityaka Ithihas (Literary History) - Adikal, Bhakthikal, Reetikal, Adhunik Kal (Gadhya & Padhya)
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Optional Paper - Mathematics Teacher
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Physics: Mechanics, properties of matter, heat & thermodynamics, waves, sound, light, optics, electricity & magnetism, electronics, atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectra, lasers, X-rays, semiconductors, magnetic materials, quantum mechanics, special relativity, nuclear physics; Mathematics: number systems, sets, square/cube roots, irrational numbers, matrices, statistics, permutations & combinations, modular arithmetic, algebra, equations, geometry, triangles/circles/quadrilaterals, mensuration, polyhedra & networks
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Optional Paper - Science Teacher
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Chemistry: inorganic (atomic structure, periodic table, bonding, metallurgy, d/f-block elements, coordination & industrial chemistry), physical (gases, colloids, thermodynamics, nuclear/electrochemistry, indicators), organic (alkanes/alkenes/alkynes, IUPAC nomenclature, isomerism, vitamins, hormones, carbohydrates); Biology: living world, cytology, microorganisms, life processes, food production, environmental science, Non-Chordata & Chordata phyla, cell biology (mitosis, meiosis, fertilization, genetics); Biochemistry & Physiology: carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, enzymes, histology, ecology; Botany/Biotechnology: protists, viruses, bacteria, mycology, bryophytes, plant anatomy, taxonomy, plant physiology, genetics, plant biotechnology
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Optional Paper - Social Science Teacher
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History: medieval India, religious/social reform movements, Delhi Sultans, Bhakti movement, Vijayanagar empire, Mughals, Marathas, Renaissance, national movement, ancient civilizations, Mauryans, world wars; Civics: social/economic development, democracy, local self-government, governance, defense, Constitution of India; Geography: physical geography, environment, natural regions, world climate & vegetation, continents, resources, industrial development; Economics: definitions, national income, economic systems, Indian economy, agriculture, trade, sociology, political science
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Optional Paper - Physical Education Teacher
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Scientific foundations, history of physical education, anatomy, physiology, health education, safety & first aid, organisation & administration, tests & measurements, psychological principles, major games/sports rules (football, hockey, kho-kho, kabaddi, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, cricket), recreation & camping, yoga, national ideals, sports current affairs
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Optional Paper - Computer Teacher
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C Programming (history, structure, variables, instructions, control structures, arrays, functions, pointers, structures/unions, bitwise operators, preprocessor, files); Data Structures (introduction, primitive types, arrays, linked lists, stacks, queues, trees, graphs, searching & sorting); Operating Systems (history, process management, storage management, file systems, I/O systems); OOPS using C++, DBMS, Software Engineering, Internet Technology, Java & UNIX programming, Computer Graphics, Computer Networks
How to Use the KREIS Teacher Syllabus Effectively?
The candidates should utilise the syllabus document to its fullest extent in their preparation journey. Here are some tips to follow:
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Download Syllabus: The most important step is to download the syllabus pdf and read it thoroughly.
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Collect Resources: Once you understand the syllabus, collect the resources such as books, study material, notes, etc to begin your preparation.
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Read Books: Read the books topic-wise or subject-wise. Do not make notes in the first reading. Just try to understand the concepts in the first reading.
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Note Making: If you want, then you can prepare your own study notes by understanding the concepts and writing them in your own words. Else, you can also use the notes or study material available in the market.
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Prepare a Study Plan: After analysing the syllabus, prepare a study plan that suits your needs and time. Stick to this plan and prepare accordingly.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.