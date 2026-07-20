KEA KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points KEA to recruit 1087 teachers for KREIS residential schools.

Applications for KREIS Teacher posts open July 16 to August 13, 2026.

Fee submission deadline is August 14, 2026; download syllabus online.

KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will recruit 1087 teachers for the residential schools in the RPC & KK Cadres. The candidates who are planning to apply for the recruitment and those who have already applied can start their preparation by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus is a very important document that serves as a guide for the candidates preparing for the exam. The candidates need to download the subject-wise syllabus pdf from the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. After downloading the syllabus, the candidates should do a reading of the syllabus to understand the demands. But, first and foremost, candidates must understand the exam pattern before starting their preparation. Understand the KREIS Combined Competitive Examination 2026 exam pattern and syllabus in this article.

KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Highlights The KEA has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to become teachers at residential schools in the Karnataka state. The candidates can apply between 16 July to 13 August 2026. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Recruiting Body Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) No. of Vacancies 1087 Registration Date 16 July to 13 August 2026 Last Date for Fee Submission 14 August 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR sheet based) Subjects Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, and Physical Education Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Download PDF The candidates who are preparing for the KREIS Teacher examination can download the syllabus pdf from the direct link provided here. KREIS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Download Here KREIS Teacher Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 The KEA is going to recruit teachers for a total of 1087 vacant posts for the subjects including Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, and Physical Education. The subject-wise syllabus has been given here.Here is the complete information formatted as a standard two-column table. This layout ensures there are no empty or merged cells, making it much easier to copy and paste smoothly into Word, Google Docs, or Excel without formatting issues. Subject / Paper Topics Paper 1: General Studies General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Mental Ability, Teaching Aptitude, General English, General Kannada (grammar, vocabulary, spelling, synonyms, comprehension); General Knowledge: famous books/authors, inventions & discoveries, basic science, hygiene & physiology, world history chronology, Indian history, geographical terms, sports figures, awards & honors, Indian culture & land, physical geography, natural resources, industries, Indian art, National Education Policy, Constitution of India, Union/State Govt., Who's Who (India), current international & national affairs Paper 2: Education-1 (Educational Administration & Psychological Foundations) Constitutional provisions for education; role of society/home/school; education & fundamental rights, democracy, secularism, social justice; aims of education & national understanding; educational administration & planning; school-community relationship; role of head of institution; classroom organization & management; child development (physical, intellectual, emotional, social); problems of adolescence; learning (concept, factors, motivation); New Initiatives in Karnataka (quality improvement, compulsory primary education, incentive schemes, SDMCs, examination systems, computer education, SSA & RMSA, teacher training, DIET & CTE, examination reforms, action research, Keli Kali, Edusat, inclusive education, environment/health education, universal access/enrollment/retention/achievement) Paper 3: Education-2 Education for national development; political process & education; RTE Act; implementation of educational policy; education & economic/individual development; education & socio-cultural context; learning environment; systems & structures in school education; universalisation of secondary education (UEE/USE); equity & equality in education; quality education & indicators; education for conservation of environment; nature of learner (child & adolescent); organization of learning; teaching as a planned activity; phases of teaching (pre-active, interactive, post-active); teacher competencies & professional identity; assessment & evaluation Optional Paper - Kannada Language Teacher Unit 1: Kannada literary history (old, middle, modern Kannada - poets & works); Unit 2: Poetics & prosody (Kavya Mimamse & Chandassu); Unit 3: Kannada language & grammar Optional Paper - English Language Teacher Pronunciation, Spelling, Parts of Speech, Time & Tense, Modals, Prepositions, Articles, Phrasal Verbs, Reported Speech, Agreement, Grammar & Usage, Functional English, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases, Prefixes/Suffixes, Error Detection, Comprehension, Cloze, Sentence/Paragraph Shuffling, Testing & Evaluation, Methods/Techniques, ELT Terms Optional Paper - Hindi Teacher Bhasha Vignan (Linguistics); Sahityaka Ithihas (Literary History) - Adikal, Bhakthikal, Reetikal, Adhunik Kal (Gadhya & Padhya) Optional Paper - Mathematics Teacher Physics: Mechanics, properties of matter, heat & thermodynamics, waves, sound, light, optics, electricity & magnetism, electronics, atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectra, lasers, X-rays, semiconductors, magnetic materials, quantum mechanics, special relativity, nuclear physics; Mathematics: number systems, sets, square/cube roots, irrational numbers, matrices, statistics, permutations & combinations, modular arithmetic, algebra, equations, geometry, triangles/circles/quadrilaterals, mensuration, polyhedra & networks Optional Paper - Science Teacher Chemistry: inorganic (atomic structure, periodic table, bonding, metallurgy, d/f-block elements, coordination & industrial chemistry), physical (gases, colloids, thermodynamics, nuclear/electrochemistry, indicators), organic (alkanes/alkenes/alkynes, IUPAC nomenclature, isomerism, vitamins, hormones, carbohydrates); Biology: living world, cytology, microorganisms, life processes, food production, environmental science, Non-Chordata & Chordata phyla, cell biology (mitosis, meiosis, fertilization, genetics); Biochemistry & Physiology: carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, enzymes, histology, ecology; Botany/Biotechnology: protists, viruses, bacteria, mycology, bryophytes, plant anatomy, taxonomy, plant physiology, genetics, plant biotechnology Optional Paper - Social Science Teacher History: medieval India, religious/social reform movements, Delhi Sultans, Bhakti movement, Vijayanagar empire, Mughals, Marathas, Renaissance, national movement, ancient civilizations, Mauryans, world wars; Civics: social/economic development, democracy, local self-government, governance, defense, Constitution of India; Geography: physical geography, environment, natural regions, world climate & vegetation, continents, resources, industrial development; Economics: definitions, national income, economic systems, Indian economy, agriculture, trade, sociology, political science Optional Paper - Physical Education Teacher Scientific foundations, history of physical education, anatomy, physiology, health education, safety & first aid, organisation & administration, tests & measurements, psychological principles, major games/sports rules (football, hockey, kho-kho, kabaddi, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, cricket), recreation & camping, yoga, national ideals, sports current affairs Optional Paper - Computer Teacher C Programming (history, structure, variables, instructions, control structures, arrays, functions, pointers, structures/unions, bitwise operators, preprocessor, files); Data Structures (introduction, primitive types, arrays, linked lists, stacks, queues, trees, graphs, searching & sorting); Operating Systems (history, process management, storage management, file systems, I/O systems); OOPS using C++, DBMS, Software Engineering, Internet Technology, Java & UNIX programming, Computer Graphics, Computer Networks