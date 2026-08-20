Key Points KSDNEB released GNM annual exam results held in January 2026.

Results for GNM, UG, and PG programs are available on ksdneb.org.

Students need their registration number to access results online.

ksdneb.org Result OUT: Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has recently released the KSDNEB results of the annual GNM examination held in January 2026 and other exams. Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- ksdneb.org. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their GNM results using the direct link provided below. To access the KSDNB result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. KSDNB Results 2026 The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board results 2026 on the official website, ksdneb.org. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the GNM supplementary result PDF

KSDNB GNM Result Link Click here How to Download KSDNEB GNM Result 2026? Candidates can check their various semester Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the KSDNB result PDF 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board- ksdneb.org Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2026’ section Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the proceed button. Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download KSDNB Result PDF Check the direct link below to view and download the KSDNB results of the annual GNM examination held in January 2026. Students can easily access their Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Result Links Results of the annual GNM examination held in January 2026 Click here Problems in downloading the KSDNEB GNM Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the KSDNEB GNM result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. KSDNB Result 2026 Marksheet The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has released the KSDNB result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. The KSDNB marksheet will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date