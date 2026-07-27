LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks

KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) entrance exam is conducted for admission to B.Tech courses in colleges in Kerala. Based on its scores and your Class 12 marks, the cutoff rank is determined by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. To secure admission to LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW), candidates can check round-wise LKEAM 2026 closing ranks. Until now, only Round 2's closing rank is available to check on the website.

Candidates can assess their admission possibilities based on Round 1 and Round 2 ranks. They can also check the cutoff movement for upcoming rounds to evaluate the admission chances in LBSITW.

LBSITW KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks

The table shared below contains Round 1 closing ranks for engineering branches offered at LBS Institute of Technology for Women. The most popular course at the institute during Round 1 admission was Electronics and Communication Engineering and the least preferred was Information Technology.