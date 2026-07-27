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LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 19:30 IST

Admission to B.Tech program at LBS Institute Of Technology for Women Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram can be done through KEAM 2026 closing ranks. To assess the options at the colleges, candidates can check for Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks for admission chances under the state merit seat type.  

LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks
LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks

KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) entrance exam is conducted for admission to B.Tech courses in colleges in Kerala. Based on its scores and your Class 12 marks, the cutoff rank is determined by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. To secure admission to LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW), candidates can check round-wise LKEAM 2026 closing ranks. Until now, only Round 2's closing rank is available to check on the website. 

Candidates can assess their admission possibilities based on Round 1 and Round 2 ranks. They can also check the cutoff movement for upcoming rounds to evaluate the admission chances in LBSITW. 

LBSITW KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks

The table shared below contains Round 1 closing ranks for engineering branches offered at LBS Institute of Technology for Women. The most popular course at the institute during Round 1 admission was Electronics and Communication Engineering and the least preferred was Information Technology. 

Course Name

Round

Category

Cutoff Rank

Civil Engineering

Round 1

SM

17582

Computer Science and Engineering

Round 1

SM

12572

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Round 1

SM

10767

Information Technology

Round 1

SM

20909

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Round 1

SM

15419

Electronics and Computer Engineering

Round 1

SM

18924

LBSITW KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Closing Ranks

Based on the KEAM Round 2 closing ranks, Electronics and Communication Engineering remained the top choice among engineering aspirants. Whereas, Information Technology stood as a less opted course, with 24553 closing ranks. 

Course Name

Round

Category

Cutoff Rank

Civil Engineering

Round 2

SM

21049

Computer Science and Engineering

Round 2

SM

13233

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Round 2

SM

11722

Information Technology

Round 2

SM

24553

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Round 2

SM

17097

Electronics and Computer Engineering

Round 2

SM

22576

As per the KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 rank analysis, candidates can estimate the Round 3 admission possibilities at LBSITW college. These ranks can be analyzed based on the seat type options, and branch-wise factors. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 19:30 IST

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