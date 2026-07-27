LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks
Admission to B.Tech program at LBS Institute Of Technology for Women Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram can be done through KEAM 2026 closing ranks. To assess the options at the colleges, candidates can check for Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks for admission chances under the state merit seat type.
KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) entrance exam is conducted for admission to B.Tech courses in colleges in Kerala. Based on its scores and your Class 12 marks, the cutoff rank is determined by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. To secure admission to LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW), candidates can check round-wise LKEAM 2026 closing ranks. Until now, only Round 2's closing rank is available to check on the website.
Candidates can assess their admission possibilities based on Round 1 and Round 2 ranks. They can also check the cutoff movement for upcoming rounds to evaluate the admission chances in LBSITW.
LBSITW KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks
The table shared below contains Round 1 closing ranks for engineering branches offered at LBS Institute of Technology for Women. The most popular course at the institute during Round 1 admission was Electronics and Communication Engineering and the least preferred was Information Technology.
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
17582
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
12572
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
10767
|
Information Technology
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
20909
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
15419
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
18924
LBSITW KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Closing Ranks
Based on the KEAM Round 2 closing ranks, Electronics and Communication Engineering remained the top choice among engineering aspirants. Whereas, Information Technology stood as a less opted course, with 24553 closing ranks.
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
21049
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
13233
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
11722
|
Information Technology
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
24553
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
17097
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
22576
As per the KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 rank analysis, candidates can estimate the Round 3 admission possibilities at LBSITW college. These ranks can be analyzed based on the seat type options, and branch-wise factors.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.