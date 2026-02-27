Madras University Result 2026 OUT at unom.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Key Points Madras University released UG/PG results for exams held in November 2025.

Results are available online at unom.ac.in from February 27, 2026.

Students need their registration number to download the result PDF.

unom.ac.in Result: Madras University has released the Madras University results for various UG, PG and professional courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, MA, MCom, MSc MBA, MCA and other courses for the exams held in November 2025. Madras University Result has been released online on February 27 on the official website- unom.ac.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their unom.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Madras University Result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. After downloading your MU Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. Madras University Result 2026 Release Date

The Madras University has published the November 2025 exams result for various UG, PG and professional courses on February 27, 2026. Now the results are available to download on its official result portal- egovernance.unom.ac.in. unom.ac.in Result As per the latest update, Madras University has released the unom results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Madras University results 2026 on the official website, unom.ac.in. Madras University Result Link here How to Download Madras University Result 2026. Candidates can check their various semester Madras University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Madras University result PDF 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UG /PG/Professional Result’ link given on the right side of the page. Step 3: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’. Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. unom.ac.in result 2026 Marksheet The University of Madras is likely to release the unom.ac.in result 2026 marksheet today. The UNOM marksheet will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date University of Madras: Highlights University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras University, is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). UNOM was established in the year 1857 by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.