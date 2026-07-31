Madras University Result 2026 OUT: Download UNOM UG and PG Marksheet PDF at unom.ac.in

Key Points UG Degree I-IV Semester & Arrear results (April 2026 exams) released on July 31.

PG/Professional (All Batches) results (April 2026 exams) released on July 24.

UG 5th & 6th semester results (April 2026 exams) released on July 16.

Madras University Result 2026 OUT: Madras University has released the UNOM Result for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university has recently released the UG Degree I Semester to IV Semester & Arrear candidates' results for April 2026 Examinations on July 31, PG/Professional (All Batches) results on July 24 and UG 5th and 6th semester results for the 2023 Batch on July 16. Madras University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website: unom.ac.in. Students who appeared in the exams held in April 2026 can check and download their unom result using the direct link provided below. To download the unom.ac.in result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their registration number. UNOM Result 2026 Download Link Madras University has released the 1st to 4th sem results of BA, BSc, BCom and other UG courses. The students can download their Madras University results on the official website of the University: unom.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the unom.ac.in result

Madras University Result Link Click here How to Download unom.ac.in Result 2026? Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Madras University results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - unom.ac.in Step 2: Check your Course in the given list Step 3: Fill in all the required information, like Register No, select the Year/Semester, and click on ‘Get Result’. Step 4: The Madras University result PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Check UNOM Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the UNOM results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their UNOM results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Result Date Result Link UG Degree Results (I Semester to IV Semester & Arrear candidates) of April 2026 Examinations July 31, 2026 Click here PG (All Batches) Examination April - 2026 July 24, 2026 Click here Professional Courses (All Batches) Examination April - 2026 July 24, 2026 Click here UG Degree results 5th semester of April 2026 Examinations July 16, 2026 Click here UG Degree results 6th semester of April 2026 Examinations July 16, 2026 Click here Problems in downloading the Madras University Result 2026 Many candidates are visiting the official website at the same time after the UNOM Result is released. Because of this, the website may become slow. If the page does not open, try again after some time or do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. UNOM Result 2026: Official Website is down due to high traffic. Due to high traffic, the official website of UNOM is down. Students are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Check the Madras University 1st and 4th semester results only from the official website. Details Mentioned on Madras University Result PDF Madras University has released the Madras University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Madras University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Result Date

Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Result Status