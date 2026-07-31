Madras University Result 2026 OUT: Download UNOM UG and PG Marksheet PDF at unom.ac.in
Madras University Result 2026: Madras University has declared the PG/Professional (All Batches) and UG 5th and 6th semester results for the 2023 Batch on its website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps provided below to download the Madras University Results 2026.
Key Points
- UG Degree I-IV Semester & Arrear results (April 2026 exams) released on July 31.
- PG/Professional (All Batches) results (April 2026 exams) released on July 24.
- UG 5th & 6th semester results (April 2026 exams) released on July 16.
Madras University Result 2026 OUT: Madras University has released the UNOM Result for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university has recently released the UG Degree I Semester to IV Semester & Arrear candidates' results for April 2026 Examinations on July 31, PG/Professional (All Batches) results on July 24 and UG 5th and 6th semester results for the 2023 Batch on July 16. Madras University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website: unom.ac.in. Students who appeared in the exams held in April 2026 can check and download their unom result using the direct link provided below. To download the unom.ac.in result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their registration number.
UNOM Result 2026 Download Link
Madras University has released the 1st to 4th sem results of BA, BSc, BCom and other UG courses. The students can download their Madras University results on the official website of the University: unom.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the unom.ac.in result
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Madras University Result Link
How to Download unom.ac.in Result 2026?
Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Madras University results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - unom.ac.in
Step 2: Check your Course in the given list
Step 3: Fill in all the required information, like Register No, select the Year/Semester, and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 4: The Madras University result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check UNOM Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the UNOM results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their UNOM results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Link
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UG Degree Results (I Semester to IV Semester & Arrear candidates) of April 2026 Examinations
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July 31, 2026
|Click here
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PG (All Batches) Examination April - 2026
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July 24, 2026
|Click here
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Professional Courses (All Batches) Examination April - 2026
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July 24, 2026
|Click here
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UG Degree results 5th semester of April 2026 Examinations
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July 16, 2026
|Click here
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UG Degree results 6th semester of April 2026 Examinations
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July 16, 2026
Problems in downloading the Madras University Result 2026
Many candidates are visiting the official website at the same time after the UNOM Result is released. Because of this, the website may become slow. If the page does not open, try again after some time or do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
UNOM Result 2026: Official Website is down due to high traffic.
Due to high traffic, the official website of UNOM is down. Students are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Check the Madras University 1st and 4th semester results only from the official website.
Details Mentioned on Madras University Result PDF
Madras University has released the Madras University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Madras University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Result Date
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Result Status
Madras University: Highlights
University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras University, is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1857 by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. UNOM is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.
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Madras University: Highlights
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University Name
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University of Madras, commonly known as Madras University
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Established
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1857
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Location
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Madras University Result 2026 Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc