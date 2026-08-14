NALSAR University Admission 2026: Department-Wise Seat Matrix, Eligibility Criteria , and CLAT Cutoff Trends

NALSAR University of Law, officially known as the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, is one of India’s leading national law universities. Located in Hyderabad, Telangana, the university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law and is known for its strong focus on legal education and research. Admission to the five-year B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) programme is done through CLAT 2026. Candidates can check the admission process, seat matrix, eligibility criteria and previous CLAT cutoff trends before applying or participating in counselling.

NALSAR University Admission 2026

NALSAR University admission 2026 to the B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) programme is based on CLAT 2026 merit and counselling. Candidates who receive a NALSAR seat through CLAT counselling have to select the option, such as Freeze, Float or Exit, through their CLAT account and complete the required admission formalities.