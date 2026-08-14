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NALSAR University Admission 2026: Department-Wise Seat Matrix, Eligibility Criteria , and CLAT Cutoff Trends

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 18:59 IST

Check the NALSAR University 2026 admission details for B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. programs, based on CLAT scores. The article covers eligibility criteria, seat matrix, and CLAT cutoff trends for aspiring law students.

NALSAR University Admission 2026: Department-Wise Seat Matrix, Eligibility Criteria , and CLAT Cutoff Trends
NALSAR University Admission 2026: Department-Wise Seat Matrix, Eligibility Criteria , and CLAT Cutoff Trends

NALSAR University of Law, officially known as the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, is one of India’s leading national law universities. Located in Hyderabad, Telangana, the university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law and is known for its strong focus on legal education and research. Admission to the five-year B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) programme is done through CLAT 2026. Candidates can check the admission process, seat matrix, eligibility criteria and previous CLAT cutoff trends before applying or participating in counselling. 

NALSAR University Admission 2026

NALSAR University admission 2026 to the B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) programme is based on CLAT 2026 merit and counselling. Candidates who receive a NALSAR seat through CLAT counselling have to select the option, such as Freeze, Float or Exit, through their CLAT account and complete the required admission formalities. 

  • Appear for CLAT 2026 
  • Participate in CLAT counselling 
  • Fill NALSAR in preferred NLUs 
  • Check seat allotment 
  • Choose Freeze/Float
  • Upload required documents 
  • Pay admission fee 
  • Complete document verification 
  • Confirm admission

NALSAR University Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates seeking admission to the B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) programme through CLAT 2026 must fulfil the following eligibility requirements:

  • Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination
  • General category candidates must have secured at least 45% marks
  • Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories must have at least 40% marks
  • Valid score in CLAT UG

NALSAR University Seat Matrix 2026

Check the NALSAR University Seat Matrix 2026 for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M courses. It highlights how these seats are distributed among various categories, including the All India Quota and Telangana Domicile Quota.

Program

Total Seats

B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

132

LL.M.

66

 

B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) — 132 seats

Category

Total

All India (75%)

Telangana Domicile (25%)

General

66

51

15

SC

19

14

5

ST

8

7

1

OBC/BC (Non-Creamy Layer)

26

17

9

EWS

13

10

3

Total

132

99

33

LL.M. — 66 seats

Category

Total

All India (75%)

Telangana Domicile (25%)

General

33

25

8

SC

9

7

2

ST

4

3

1

OBC/BC (Non-Creamy Layer)

14

10

4

EWS

6

5

1

Total

66

50

16

 

NALSAR University B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) CLAT Cutoff Trends (All India Quota) 

The General category CLAT cutoff for the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) program was highly competitive, closing at rank 168 in 2026 compared to 162 in 2025. 

Category

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022

General

168

162

167

177

162

SC

3370

3273

3574

3388

2761

ST

5810

3621

6083

6174

5158

OBC

915

1219

1116

1116

945

EWS

713

546

564

2064

2585

NALSAR University B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) CLAT Cutoff Trends (Home State Quota) 

The General category Home State CLAT cutoff for the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) program closed at rank 565 in 2026 compared to 607 in 2025.

Courses

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022

General

565

607

871

733

794

SC

7044

7065

6447

9243

16269

ST

6913

-

-

-

9533

EWS

1393

2618

-

-

-

OBC-A

3160

1532

6373

-

-

OBC-B

1965

-

-

1815

1305

OBC-C

5572

-

-

3514

5964

OBC-D

1366

1415

-

-

-

OBC-E

2918

960

-

-

2567

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 18:59 IST

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