NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification For 47 Non Teaching Vacancies, Apply Online

NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 is out for 47 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for NIT Patna Recruitment 2023.

NIT Patna Recruitment 2023: The National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT Patna) has released the recruitment notification for 47 non taching vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 29. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - nitp.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

NIT Patna Non Teaching Recruitment 2023

NIT Patna notification for the recruitment of 47 Non Teaching has been released. The application process for the post started on November 7. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Institute of Technology Patna Posts Name Non Teaching Posts Total Vacancies 47 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 7, 2023 Application Start Date November 7, 2023 Application End Date November 29, 2023 Last Date to Send Offline Application December 7, 2023 (5 PM)

NIT Patna Non Teaching Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 47 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Non Teaching Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For NIT Patna Non Teaching Posts?

Candidates can fill out the NIT Patna application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The category wise application fees are tabulated below.

Category Application Fee Gen/OBC/EWS Rs 400 SC/ST Rs 200 PwBD Nill

Vacancies For NIT Patna Non Teaching Posts

A total of 47 vacancies were announced by NIT Patna for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Superintendent 5 Technical Assistant 11 Technician 18 Junior Assistant (Accounts) 6 Office Attendant 7

What is the NIT Patna Non Teaching Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: To apply for the posts candidate should have completed the 10+2 from the recognized board. Check the table below for post wise educational qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Superintendent First class Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline or Master’s Degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent Grade Technical Assistant First class or equivalent Grade in BE/B.Tech/ Diploma/ B.Sc/ Masters Degree/ MCA or relevant Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute Technician Senior Secondary (10+2)/ Diploma from a Government board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade Junior Assistant(Accounts) Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing Speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet Office Attendant Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Non Teaching posts shall be as per Recruitment Rule-2019 on November 29, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.

NIT Patna Non Teaching Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Name of Post Salary Superintendent PB-2 (Rs.9,300 – 34,800/-) with Grade Pay of Rs.4200/ Technical Assistant PB-2 (Rs.9,300 – 34,800/-) with Grade Pay of Rs.4200/ Technician PB-1 (Rs.5,200 – 20,200/-) with Grade Pay of Rs.2000/- Junior Assistant(Accounts) PB-1 (Rs.5,200 – 20,200/-) with Grade Pay of Rs.2000/- Office Attendant PB-1 (Rs.5,200 – 20,200/-) with Grade Pay of Rs.2000/-

NIT Patna Non Teaching Posts Selection Process

The Candidate who applied successfully for the posts which have to go two steps to get selected.

Written Test Interview

Steps to Apply for the NIT Patna Non Teaching Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - nitp.ac.in

Steps 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of - NIT Non Teaching Post Recrutment

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

Step 6: Sent the printout of the application form along with self-attested supporting documents and proof of payment to the Registrar, National Institute of Technology Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna 800 005, by speed-post / registered post only so as to reach on or before 7th December, 2023 upto 5 PM