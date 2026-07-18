NMC MBBS Seat Matrix 2026 (OUT): Check State-Wise MBBS Seat for NEET UG Counselling
NEET UG NMC MBBS Seat Matrix 2026: Over 1.36 lakh seats are available for MBBS admission across the country for the 2026-2027 academic year. Of these, 63,296 are available for government and 73,643 for private colleges.
NMC MBBS Seat Matrix 2026: With the declaration of NEET UG 2026 re-examination results on July 16, 2026’s late night, students now await the counselling or the admission process to begin. As per the latest seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 13, a total of 1,36,939 seats are available for the 2026-2027 admission process into MBBS colleges across the country.
NEET UG Counselling: NMC MBBS Seat Matrix 2026-2027
There are 441 government colleges offering 63,296 seats for MBBS admissions. This year saw an increase of over 2000 government seats. In case of private medical colleges, there has been an increase of 7,800 private MBBS seats. For the 2026-2027 academic session, 382 private medical colleges are offering 73,643 seats.
|
State
|
Government Colleges - Total Seats
|
Private Colleges - Total Seats
|
Total - Seats
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
114
|
-
|
114
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3515
|
3950
|
7465
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
100
|
-
|
100
|
Assam
|
1875
|
-
|
1875
|
Bihar
|
1710
|
2450
|
4160
|
Chandigarh
|
200
|
-
|
200
|
Chattisgarh
|
250
|
100
|
350
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1475
|
1100
|
2575
|
Dadar & Nagar Haveli
|
177
|
-
|
177
|
Delhi
|
1165
|
250
|
1415
|
Goa
|
250
|
-
|
250
|
Gujarat
|
4250
|
3500
|
7750
|
Haryana
|
1060
|
1900
|
2960
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
721
|
150
|
871
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
1525
|
150
|
1675
|
Jharkhand
|
800
|
700
|
1500
|
Karnataka
|
4400
|
10995
|
15395
|
Kerala
|
1855
|
3849
|
5704
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3020
|
3000
|
6020
|
Maharashtra
|
6000
|
7099
|
13099
|
Manipur
|
400
|
150
|
550
|
Meghalaya
|
100
|
150
|
250
|
Mizoram
|
100
|
-
|
100
|
Nagaland
|
100
|
-
|
100
|
Odisha
|
1850
|
1100
|
2950
|
Puducherry
|
180
|
1600
|
1780
|
Punjab
|
900
|
950
|
1850
|
Rajasthan
|
4480
|
3600
|
8080
|
Sikkim
|
100
|
100
|
200
|
Tamil Nadu
|
5349
|
8650
|
13999
|
Telangana
|
4400
|
5850
|
10250
|
Tripura
|
200
|
300
|
500
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5700
|
8300
|
14000
|
Uttarakhand
|
625
|
850
|
1475
|
West Bengal
|
4350
|
2850
|
7200
|
Grand Total
|
63296
|
73643
|
136939
NEET UG 2026: Counselling Schedule
Students who appeared for the NEET UG examination will be required to participate in the counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the respective state authorities for the respective quotas - All India Quota (AIQ), which reserves 15 per cent seats for qualified candidates from anywhere in the country and the state quota, reserving 85 per cent of the seats for the residents of the state.
The counselling schedule is expected to be released soon, with registration starting in a few days. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website neet.nta.ac.in, mcc.nic.in and respective state counselling authorities’ website.
Steps To Download NEET UG Counselling Schedule
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on “AIQ 15% Seats NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule”.
- The schedule will be automatically downloaded.
- To download the state counselling schedule, you must visit the respective state authorities website and click on the link to download the schedule.
The NTA will release the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 on its official website neet.nta.ac.in. It will be available for download under the “Public Notices” section.
How To Register For NEET UG Counselling?
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.
- Click on “New Registration” 2026 under the “Candidate Activity” board.
- Enter your NEET UG roll number, password and select your course.
- Then, click on “Sign in’ and register yourself for the counselling process.
Documents Required For NEET UG Counselling Process
-
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
-
NEET UG 2026 Rank Card
-
MCC Provisional Allotment Letter
-
Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
-
Valid government-issued photo ID
-
Category certificate, if applicable
-
Passport-size photographs
In the 2026 NEET UG re-examination, 11.21 lakh candidates passed, of the nearly 20 lakh candidates appearing. 138 candidates scored 690 or more out of 720 marks. Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana jointly secured the top rank with 715 out of 720 marks.
Executive - Editorial
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.