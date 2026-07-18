NMC MBBS Seat Matrix 2026 (OUT): Check State-Wise MBBS Seat for NEET UG Counselling

NMC MBBS Seat Matrix 2026: With the declaration of NEET UG 2026 re-examination results on July 16, 2026’s late night, students now await the counselling or the admission process to begin. As per the latest seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 13, a total of 1,36,939 seats are available for the 2026-2027 admission process into MBBS colleges across the country. NEET UG Counselling: NMC MBBS Seat Matrix 2026-2027 There are 441 government colleges offering 63,296 seats for MBBS admissions. This year saw an increase of over 2000 government seats. In case of private medical colleges, there has been an increase of 7,800 private MBBS seats. For the 2026-2027 academic session, 382 private medical colleges are offering 73,643 seats. State Government Colleges - Total Seats Private Colleges - Total Seats Total - Seats Andaman & Nicobar 114 - 114 Andhra Pradesh 3515 3950 7465 Arunachal Pradesh 100 - 100 Assam 1875 - 1875 Bihar 1710 2450 4160 Chandigarh 200 - 200 Chattisgarh 250 100 350 Chhattisgarh 1475 1100 2575 Dadar & Nagar Haveli 177 - 177 Delhi 1165 250 1415 Goa 250 - 250 Gujarat 4250 3500 7750 Haryana 1060 1900 2960 Himachal Pradesh 721 150 871 Jammu and Kashmir 1525 150 1675 Jharkhand 800 700 1500 Karnataka 4400 10995 15395 Kerala 1855 3849 5704 Madhya Pradesh 3020 3000 6020 Maharashtra 6000 7099 13099 Manipur 400 150 550 Meghalaya 100 150 250 Mizoram 100 - 100 Nagaland 100 - 100 Odisha 1850 1100 2950 Puducherry 180 1600 1780 Punjab 900 950 1850 Rajasthan 4480 3600 8080 Sikkim 100 100 200 Tamil Nadu 5349 8650 13999 Telangana 4400 5850 10250 Tripura 200 300 500 Uttar Pradesh 5700 8300 14000 Uttarakhand 625 850 1475 West Bengal 4350 2850 7200 Grand Total 63296 73643 136939

NEET UG 2026: Counselling Schedule Students who appeared for the NEET UG examination will be required to participate in the counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the respective state authorities for the respective quotas - All India Quota (AIQ), which reserves 15 per cent seats for qualified candidates from anywhere in the country and the state quota, reserving 85 per cent of the seats for the residents of the state. The counselling schedule is expected to be released soon, with registration starting in a few days. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website neet.nta.ac.in, mcc.nic.in and respective state counselling authorities’ website. Steps To Download NEET UG Counselling Schedule Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on “AIQ 15% Seats NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule”.

The schedule will be automatically downloaded.

To download the state counselling schedule, you must visit the respective state authorities website and click on the link to download the schedule.

The NTA will release the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 on its official website neet.nta.ac.in. It will be available for download under the “Public Notices” section. How To Register For NEET UG Counselling? Visit the official website mcc.nic.in .

Click on “New Registration” 2026 under the “Candidate Activity” board.

Enter your NEET UG roll number, password and select your course.

Then, click on “Sign in’ and register yourself for the counselling process. Documents Required For NEET UG Counselling Process NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

NEET UG 2026 Rank Card

MCC Provisional Allotment Letter

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid government-issued photo ID

Category certificate, if applicable

Passport-size photographs In the 2026 NEET UG re-examination, 11.21 lakh candidates passed, of the nearly 20 lakh candidates appearing. 138 candidates scored 690 or more out of 720 marks. Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana jointly secured the top rank with 715 out of 720 marks.