OSSC CGL Result 2026 Out at ossc.gov.in, Download Combined Graduate Level Result PDF Link Here

OSSC CGL Result 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC CGL Result 2026 for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) exam on its official website. The OSSC CGL Result 2026 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for next round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their status for various successive rounds including Certificate Verification and Skill Test round. All those candidates who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination can download the result pdf available on the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in

OSSC CGL Result 2026 Download Link

Along with the result, the Commission has also released separate lists of candidates who qualified in the CSAT and Mathematics tests and those shortlisted for Certificate Verification (CV). Candidates can download the respective PDFs from the official website and check their roll numbers. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-