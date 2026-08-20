OSSC CGL Result 2026 Out at ossc.gov.in, Download Combined Graduate Level Result PDF Link Here
OSSC CGL Result 2026 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) exam on its official website. Candidates can check their status for various successive rounds including Certificate Verification and Skill Test round for CGL 2026. Check the download link and more details here.
OSSC CGL Result 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC CGL Result 2026 for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) exam on its official website. The OSSC CGL Result 2026 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for next round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their status for various successive rounds including Certificate Verification and Skill Test round. All those candidates who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination can download the result pdf available on the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in
OSSC CGL Result 2026 Download Link
Along with the result, the Commission has also released separate lists of candidates who qualified in the CSAT and Mathematics tests and those shortlisted for Certificate Verification (CV). Candidates can download the respective PDFs from the official website and check their roll numbers. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|OSSC CGL Result 2026
|Direct Link
How to Download OSSC CGL Result 2026 Online?
The OSSC CGL Result 2026 for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) exam is available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.Candidates can now download the result pdf by following the steps given below:
- Visit the official OSSC website.-ossc.gov.in
- Go to the Results/Notifications section.
- Find the notification related to the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2025 Advt No.5751/OSSC
- Click on the relevant result or qualified-candidate PDF.
- You will get the result pdf in a new window.
- Press Ctrl + F on your keyboard.
- Enter your roll number in the search box.
- Check whether your roll number appears in the list.
- Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
What's Next After OSSC CGL Result 2026?
All those candidates who have shortlisted in the prelims exam result for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2025 Advt No.5751/OSSC are able to appear for various successive rounds including Certificate Verification and Skill Test round. Candidates can check their result status and are advised to prepare to appear for Document verification and Skill Test round as per the posts they have applied for. The schedule of certificate verification shall be intimated in the due course of time and will be published on the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly to know further updates in this regard.
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